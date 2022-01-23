ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘No Time to Die’ Star Talks How Her Character Differs from Other Bond Girls

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pf7H1_0dtVt6sG00

We have a pretty good grasp on what the “James Bond Girl” is like after 60 years. But “No Time to Die” star Léa Seydoux subverts that stereotype with her character Dr. Madeleine Swann.

We first met Seydoux as Swann in Daniel Craig’s 2015 Bond film “Spectre.” The daughter of Mr. White, one of 007’s enemies, we see her and Bond have to reluctantly work together to achieve their mutual goals. Of course, romance does ensue along the way. But Swann doesn’t fall for him quite so easily. She resists it at first, just like Seydoux resisted the idea of filling the “Bond Girl” stereotype.

Seydoux never thought of herself as the type of actress to star in a James Bond film. The “No Time to Die” star calls herself an “unconventional” actor, per CinemaBlend. She’s more likely to star in independent French films or Wes Anderson pieces than a huge franchise like James Bond. But Seydoux opened up about her decision to take on the role in a recent interview with Screen Daily.

“For me to be a Bond girl was completely… I wouldn’t say it made no sense, but I did think, ’How will I fit into this big machine?’” Seydoux told the outlet.

“I like to be unexpected. I like to do my own thing. In the cinematic landscape, I’ve always expressed myself in a way that’s not necessarily like other actresses,” the “No Time to Die” star continued. “I’m not an efficient actress. My pace is different, and for that reason, I’ve always felt anti-conventional.”

In this case, anti-conventional seemed to work for the James Bond franchise.

‘No Time to Die’ Star Léa Seydoux Speaks of Coming Back for Latest James Bond Film

Many James Bond fans wondered if they would see Dr. Madeleine Swann again after her “Spectre” appearance. But the “No Time to Die” creators surprised those same fans by bringing Seydoux back into the game.

The surprise mostly stems from the fact that the end of “Spectre” makes it look like Swann betrayed James Bond. At the very end of the film, though, we see her hold her stomach. This is foreshadowing for “No Time to Die” when we find out Swann and Bond had a child together.

But Seydoux was excited to give her character a new arc. We as fans watched Swann develop a new kind of relationship with Bond, as a mother and partner rather than a distrustful lover.

“When they asked me to come back, I was happy for one reason — this time she is not stereotyped, and I was able to have more of my own input. So she’s not what you would expect from a Bond girl, and that’s what I like,” Seydoux told Screen Daily.

While we won’t see Seydoux and Craig reprise their roles in the next James Bond film, we are excited to see what kind of risks the franchise will take next.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘No Time to Die’ Headed Back to Theaters to Celebrate James Bonds’ 60th Anniversary

As the James Bond film franchise celebrates its 60th anniversary, Daniel Craig’s final film “No Time to Die” will temporarily return to theaters. You can catch the latest Bond film in theaters starting this Friday, Jan. 21. Per CinemaBlend, the film will only be available for a limited theatrical release. So your chances to see it on the big screen will likely be limited to the next few weeks.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

How ‘Gunsmoke’ Stars Took Their Characters Off Screen

Back in the day, a show like Gunsmoke had lots of viewers tune into the action in Dodge City. What happens when the actors go off-screen?. This focuses on the lives of three of the show’s stars, Milburn Stone, Dennis Weaver, and Amanda Blake. All three would occasionally make personal appearances as themselves, not their characters. Still, people wanted to see their favorite Gunsmoke stars.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’: Read The Screenplay That Said Goodbye To Daniel Craig As James Bond

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Spoiler Alert: This story contains major plot details of MGM/UAR’s No Time to Die. When it came time to crafting a story for No Time to Die, the veteran producers and screenwriters behind the James Bond films knew they needed to deliver something that not only offered fresh territory for the increasingly formula-bucking 007 franchise, but also to craft a spectacular exit for actor Daniel Craig, who’s redefined Ian Fleming’s venerable character for the modern era, in his...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
Wes Anderson
CinemaBlend

How No Time To Die’s Ending Was Hinted At Earlier In The James Bond Flick

Whether fans had an idea or not, Daniel Craig’s fate as James Bond was set in stone pretty much from the beginning. One of the best kept secrets in the nearly 60 year long legacy, the actor’s five film run flew by, with an ultimate endgame always in mind. In fact, you could say that when it came to 007’s big finale in No Time To Die, the writing was yet again on the wall, as an early moment in the film pretty much spells the ending out. You’d just need to be able to read Latin in order to pick up on it.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Time To Die#Bond Girl#Film Star#French#Screen Daily
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
interviewmagazine.com

Life Lessons from Pamela Anderson

——— “I’ve never seen an episode of Baywatch. I can’t watch myself on television. Believe it or not, neither could Tommy [Lee].”. “I never felt really confident in what I was doing in the past. I don’t regret Baywatch. It was a positive experience for me, and it did me a lot of good. I mean, a lot of good! But, c’mon, what was I supposed to do? Go home and have Baywatch parties and have my friends come over and watch me on television?”
CELEBRITIES
In Style

George Clooney Said He Was Responsible for the Failure of His Marriage to Talia Balsam

Who: Actress Talia Balsam, 62, and Oscar-winning actor, producer, writer, and director George Clooney, 60. How They Met: According to a 1996 Vanity Fair profile, Balsam and Clooney hit it off while co-starring in a "local play" in 1984. She broke up with him, they got back together, and he proposed, the relationship culminating in a Las Vegas wedding in December 1989.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Chloe and Halle Bailey Have Officially Nominated Each Other For the Best Dressed List

Chloe and Halle Bailey have had quite the 2021 as far as the red carpet goes. They paid homage to their sisterhood in Rodarte at the Met Gala, dressed by fellow sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy. They played each other's counterparts at the VMAs, where Halle introduced Chloe's solo debut of "Have Mercy." While there are times they coordinate purposefully (see: those sheer Yousef Al Jasmi numbers or their Peter Do satin slips), they mostly stay true to their own expressive styles.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’ Star Judy Norton Opened Up About Ellen Corby’s Stroke

Ellen Corby played Grandma Walton for most of the nine-year run of The Waltons. However, her presence on the show diminished after the fifth season. Corby had a stroke during the filming of the episode titled “The Ferris Wheel” in season five. Then, she took some time off to recover. Later, she returned for the season six finale episode titled “Grandma Comes Home.”
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Country

Dolly Parton's Sister Rachel Starred in a '9 to 5' Sitcom in the '80s

Dolly Parton is a globally recognized singer-songwriter, actor and philanthropist, but she's not the only artist in the family. As Dolly fans know, talent runs deep in the Parton crew. Her sister Stella is an actor and country singer who scored a hit in the '70s with "I Want to Hold You in My Dreams Tonight," brothers Randy and Floyd were both talented songwriters and Dolly's sister Rachel Ann George (formerly Rachel Dennison), the youngest of the Parton siblings, is a singer and actor who's performed alongside her famous sister and even played a role that Parton originated in the smash hit film 9 to 5.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Jenny McCarthy Split Between Watching ‘Yellowstone’ and Superfan Husband Donnie Wahlberg

While “Blue Bloods” prepares for its midseason return to CBS this Friday, January 7th, series star Donnie Wahlberg (Danny Reagan) revealed his super-fanaticism for “Yellowstone” during the other hit series finale on Sunday. Therefore, as the “Blue Bloods” star was locked on “Yellowstone,” Wahlberg’s wife, Jenny McCarthy, was unsure who she should be watching during the series’ final episode. Check out her humorous TikTok below.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’: We Have a Release Month for Season 4, Part 2

Although “Ozark” Season 4 Part 1 just dropped yesterday, fans are already clamoring for Part 2. Well, we have some good news for y’all then. One of the “Ozark” directors, Amanda Marsalis, revealed that Part 2 will drop sometime this May. So, we’re only a few short months away from the end of the Byrd family’s story. Netflix dropped the first seven episodes (Part 1) on Friday, Jan. 21.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

378K+
Followers
39K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy