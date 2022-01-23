ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

The Most Reliable Used BMW 3 Series Model Years According to Consumer Reports

By Chase Bierenkoven
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2019 and 2021 3 Series are the most reliable of the bunch. Getting a CPO BMW is the best way to save money on maintenance. We all know BMW can make great sports cars and sedans. The BMW 3 Series is a great example of that talent the brand has...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

All The Cars We'll Say Goodbye To After 2021

Every new model year, some vehicles don't make the cut. Call it survival of the fittest, decreased demand, or other circumstances. It doesn't matter. Vehicles are cut from automaker lineups annually for lots of reasons and 2021 is no different. Now that we're in the final few days of the year, we can now present the complete list of makes and models that won't be around for 2022. They all had a good run but their time is up evidently up.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports Advises Used Car Buyers to Avoid These Luxury SUV Models

Avoid these popular luxury SUVs a seller may be trying to unload on you in the used car market that turn out to have reliability issues. Not all cars we desire fit our budget. Therefore, one alternative is to wait a few years to pick up a used vehicle of the desired model to take advantage of the substantial vehicle depreciation. Not only will you benefit from the savings, but also enjoy the safety features and higher end modifications and trim that make for a more enjoyable ride.
BUYING CARS
8 News Now

These slow-selling cars might come at a discount

(ISeeCars) – It took 42.8 days for the average new vehicle to sell in November and 51.5 days for the average used vehicle, according to a recent study by car search engine iSeeCars.com. Even in today’s market with inventory constraints from the ongoing microchip shortage, there are certain new and used cars that have remained […]
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

BMW M4 Getting 'Exclusive Special-Edition Model' Later This Year

BMW had a banner year in 2021. The German automaker set a sales record with 2.2 million cars and SUVs sold around the world, an increase of 9.1 percent from 2020. Apparently, neither stressed economic situations nor chip shortages prevented BMW buyers from splurging on new vehicle purchases, but there could be a few who wished they waited just one more year. Something special from the M offices in Munich is now confirmed for later this year.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Reports#Bmw 3 Series#Used Cars#Sports Car#Vehicles#Cpo
BMW BLOG

BMW explains why the i7 will use the same platform as the 7 Series G70

After the i4 launched in 2021, the i7 will be the second electric sedan from BMW once it will be officially revealed later this year. Aside from the body style, the two will have something else in common as the 7 Series without a combustion engine won’t ride on a dedicated EV platform either. Instead, it will share the underpinnings with the gasoline- and diesel-fueled model.
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW: Next 3 Series will have combustion engines, separate electric model

Having sold 103,855 electric vehicles in 2021 or 133.2% more than the year before, it’s safe to say the BMW Group is beginning to catch up in the EV race. However, it’s far too premature to move all existing models to platforms developed for models with zero emissions. MINI and Rolls-Royce have announced plans to discontinue combustion engines by the early 2030s, so what about BMW?
CARS
BMW BLOG

2023 BMW X1 will be considerably longer than outgoing model: Report

One of the company’s busiest years in recent history, 2022 will usher in a third-generation BMW X1. The firm’s smallest crossover might not be so small anymore based on a report from Auto Bild. According to the German magazine, the U11 will bring a significant increase in length to 4.6 meters (181.1 inches).
CARS
The Car Connection

2022 BMW 7-Series

The 2022 BMW 7-Series brims with brash front-end style, but we like it better for its elegant interior and its vivacious V-8s. What kind of car is the 2022 BMW 7-Series? What does it compare to?. The 7-Series puts five people at total ease in its full-size body, with its...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Car In America

Stories about cars are so popular that several media outlets have been supported by writing about them for years. At the head of this list are Motor Trend and Car and Driver, but hundreds more websites and magazines cover cars. Among the most written about aspects of individual models is how fast they are. Usually, […]
CARS
fordauthority.com

2020 Ford Ranger Among Most Reliable Used Pickup Trucks

Ford vehicles have been a bit of a mixed bag lately, at least as it relates to the most recent iteration of the Consumer Reports‘ annual auto reliability survey. As previously reported by Ford Authority, the brand ranked below average as a whole, but there were some bright spots, with the Ford Ranger being one of them. As a result of that survey, the organization revised its list of the most reliable used pickup trucks, and the 2020 Ford Ranger was among the publication’s picks for that hallowed group.
CARS
wardsauto.com

BMW 8-Series, M8 Get Midcycle Refresh

BMW unveils facelifted 8-Series and M8 models in 2-door coupe and cabriolet as well as 4-door Gran Coupe bodystyles ahead of their planned public debut at the Amelia Island Concours in Florida in early March. Set for North American deliveries during the second half of this year, the 2022 8-Series...
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Highest Rated Car In America

The reviews and ratings of cars have become an industry. Top research firms in the field include J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, and The American Customer Satisfaction Index. A number of media companies are also in this field. US News, Car and Driver, and Motor Trend get a significant portion of their revenue from their car […]
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 BMW 8 Series Debuts With Attractive Updates

BMW revived the 8 Series for 2018 and now it's time for a midlife refresh. Introducing the 2023 BMW 8 Series Coupe, Convertible, and Gran Coupe, revealed together for the first time today. Bear in mind that since this is a refresh and not a complete redesign the changes are not major. Nothing has been altered under the hood.
CARS
Motorious

Custom 1961 ‘Double Bubble’ Makes Appearance On Auction Block

This iconic classic restomod has made its presence abundantly clear at cars shows, online, and now the auction house floor. Custom classic Chevy vehicles are some of the coolest cars ever to hit America's open roads as they combine the classic styling that vintage American cars are known for with a ton of modern performance and comfort. Of course, older vehicles from the land of the free are already iconic in their original form, but something special happens when you step into the mind of a dedicated builder. This is one of the most detailed and thoughtfully crafted builds that we have ever seen, and it serves as a tribute to the Impalas, Chevelles, and Camaros that we all know and love. So why is this particular car such an impressive example of a modern resto-mod?
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Strangest Car Designs of All Time

After a down year, the auto industry seems to have come roaring back, with car companies enticing buyers with some interesting new offerings. A few of these, however, may be too “interesting” for some. For instance, Tesla’s Cybertruck looks like nothing else on the road. The electric truck is made of stainless steel, has a […]
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

65K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy