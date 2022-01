It would be Carol, in a thousand cities, a thousand houses, in foreign lands where they would go together, in heaven and in hell. “The heroine of this tale of lesbian love is a lonely 19-year-old, who has been brought up, more or less as an orphan in a semi-religious ‘home.’ At the novel’s opening, Therese Belivet has been working for two years in New York, trying to save $1,500 for membership in the stage designer’s union. Her attempts at an affair with the young man who wants to marry her have been a failure; and she knows that she does not really love him. When she meets Carol Aird—a beautiful, wealthy, sophisticated woman of 30, who is in the process of divorcing her husband—Therese falls totally in love at first sight.

