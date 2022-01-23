Video shows robber repeatedly punch man in Bronx lobby over cellphone

FORDHAM, the Bronx — A robber brutally attacked a 66-year-old man inside the lobby of an apartment building in the Bronx, police said on Sunday.

The attack happened in a building near Kingsbridge Road and Morris Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Friday, according to the NYPD. The suspect threw the victim against a wall and repeatedly punched him until he was on the ground, a surveillance video showed.

Warning: the video below contains violence and may be disturbing to some.

The suspect grabbed a cellphone out of the victim’s bag and the victim fought back, but the robber punched him several more times, slammed him against the wall, and then fled the building, the video showed. The victim suffered minor injuries to the side of his face, according to police.

