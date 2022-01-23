ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Video shows robber repeatedly punch man in Bronx lobby over cellphone

By Lauren Cook
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9wI5_0dtVsr5H00

FORDHAM, the Bronx — A robber brutally attacked a 66-year-old man inside the lobby of an apartment building in the Bronx, police said on Sunday.

The attack happened in a building near Kingsbridge Road and Morris Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Friday, according to the NYPD. The suspect threw the victim against a wall and repeatedly punched him until he was on the ground, a surveillance video showed.

Warning: the video below contains violence and may be disturbing to some.

The suspect grabbed a cellphone out of the victim’s bag and the victim fought back, but the robber punched him several more times, slammed him against the wall, and then fled the building, the video showed. The victim suffered minor injuries to the side of his face, according to police.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @dcNYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 29

J P
4d ago

Animal is to kind a word and an insult to the real species

Reply(1)
11
Wisdom of Solomon
4d ago

White people are frightened. They're scared to death this may come to their neighborhoods soon.😱

Reply(7)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Bronx shootout video: Gunmen open fire across busy street

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx — Shocking video released by the NYPD shows bullets flying across a Bronx street Thursday afternoon when a shootout between two armed suspects broke out, police said. Authorities said the two unidentified shooters, each armed with handguns, opened fire around 4:15 p.m. in the vicinity of East 164th Street and Grant […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Armed men steal over $5,000 in Bronx robbery pattern

THE BRONX (PIX11) – Two men are wanted in connection to at least two robberies in the Bronx Friday, one of which $5,000 worth of items were stolen, authorities said. Both incidents happened about two hours within each other, police said. The first incident happened in the vicinity of Bartow Avenue and Bay Plaza in […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man gropes young girl on subway, follows her off train in Astoria: NYPD

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — Police launched an investigation Wednesday after a man allegedly groped a young girl on the subway in Queens and then followed her off the train and tried to talk to her, according to the NYPD. Authorities said it happened around 8 a.m. as the 14-year-old girl was riding aboard a northbound M […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Cab driver stabbed after trio refuses to pay fare: NYPD

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Fare evasion turned violent Jan. 20 when one cab passenger stabbed a driver shortly after running away with two others, police said Wednesday. About 9:18 p.m., the 34-year-old driver picked up three passengers — two men and a woman — on Bronx Boulevard. The three passengers asked to be taken […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man drags victim through Brooklyn subway station in unprovoked attack: NYPD

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A 48-year-old man suffered a fractured shoulder, concussion and other injuries after a random attack Jan. 12, police said Wednesday. The victim was approached by another man while inside the Kings Highway subway station in Brooklyn, police said. The suspect then grabbed the victim by the torso, dragging him into a […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Call for more security after Bronx hospital shooting

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — About two dozen hospital police candidates were in the middle of a training session at Jacobi Medical Center on Tuesday when someone opened fire in a hospital waiting room, shooting another man. Derek Jackson, who runs the arm of Teamsters Local 237 representing hospital police employed by NYC Health […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

13-year-old girl struck by box truck in Brooklyn: police

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was struck by a truck in Brooklyn on Thursday morning, police said. Authorities were called just after 7:30 a.m. for a pedestrian struck in the vicinity of Avenue J and Coney Island Avenue, in the Midwood section, police said. The young teen was exiting […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Robber#Police#Kingsbridge#The Bronx#Fordham#Spanish#Crimestoppers
PIX11

Man sentenced for 2018 attempted murder of Nassau County officers

LONG ISLAND, NY (PIX11)  –  A Long Island man was sentenced to prison Thursday for the attempted murder of several Nassau County police officers in 2018, officials said. Duane Costa, 40, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison weeks after he was convicted of attempted murder, criminal use of a firearm and criminal […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Suspect arrested in Bronx hospital shooting had signed in: police

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man arrested late Tuesday night after allegedly opening fire in a Bronx hospital was tracked down after he signed in at the hospital, police said Wednesday. According to police, Keber Martinez, 25, was arrested around 11:45 p.m. on several charges. Authorities said they expect the suspected shooter to […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Woman stabbed in leg during argument in Harlem subway station: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was stabbed in a Harlem subway station during an argument Tuesday night, according to the NYPD. Police said it happened around 8:15 p.m. on the southbound platform of the West 125th Street and Lenox Avenue station, along the No. 2 and 3 lines. The 48-year-old woman got into a […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

College student allegedly brought dozens of loaded guns to NYC from Tennessee

NEW YORK — A 23-year-old student sold 73 guns to an undercover officer after transporting weapons from his Tennessee college town, officials said Wednesday. Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Shakor Rodriguez, a Bronx native, brought the weapons and high-capacity magazines into the Bronx and Manhattan, where they […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Riders alert officers after spotting gun on Manhattan subway platform

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after an alert straphanger told officers the teen was holding a gun while disputing with another rider. “Right place, right time!” the NYPD tweeted, noting that additional officers have been patrolling the Times Square subway station. The officers that arrested the teen were part of those […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Bronx woman arrested in 2012 Yonkers cold case murder

YONKERS, NY (PIX11) – A woman was arrested in connection to a Yonkers cold case killing dating back nearly 10 years, authorities said. Wanda Veguilla, 40, was arrested and faces murder charges for the August 2012 death of her former girlfriend, Yonkers police said. Pamela Graddick, 26, was found dead in Yonkers about a month […]
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

New Rochelle teen allegedly guns down 16-year-old boy: police

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy allegedly fatally shot another teen on Tuesday afternoon in New Rochelle, police said. The 16-year-old victim was found with multiple shot wounds near 4th Street and Washington Avenue around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was rushed to a local hospital and underwent emergency surgery, but he later […]
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
PIX11

Queens man missing for over a month after vanishing from home: NYPD

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (PIX11) — Authorities have been searching for a Queens man who has been missing for over a month, the NYPD said late Tuesday. Police said Trevor Wintz, 39, was last seen around 7 a.m. back on Dec. 14 inside his Queens Village home, located on 214th Place, near 93rd Avenue. Authorities described […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy