Miami, FL

Man attacked in Miami with a machete

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
MIAMI, Fla. [WTVJ] — A man was hit by a machete after a physical altercation in a Miami-Dade store, according to the Miami-Dade police.

The incident occurred on Jan. 22 at approximately 8:37 a.m. in a store located on 7990 Northwest 32nd Avenue.

According to NBC 6 South Florida, the altercation happened after the attacker demanded money from the victim. The suspect then fled the scene after striking the victim with a machete, the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) said via WTVJ.

The victim was able to walk over to a gas station nearby and call the police, according to a MDPD statement.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

