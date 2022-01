The single light shone above the crimson mat, illuminating the inner white circle as Hunter Jeffers stepped to shake Jordan Fontaine’s hand. Jeffers, the starting wrestler at 285 pounds and one of Concord High’s captains, pinned Fontaine in only 19 seconds. The senior quickly turned toward the visiting Salem fans and raised his arms above his head after pointing to his wrist as if a watch rested on it.

CONCORD, NH ・ 17 HOURS AGO