Röhm’s new iJaw clamping jaw for the first time allows the clamping force to be measured in real time during machining. The company has therefore solved a problem for which there was no accepted industrial solution up to now: the clamping force is usually set by the operator of the machine tool and is a matter of experience. Errors during machining due to incorrect clamping force or workpiece loss are therefore pre-programmed. The iJaw integrates sensor technology for clamping force measurement as well as wireless data transmission in a full-fledged clamping jaw. The measurement takes place directly at the clamping point to the workpiece; the data transmission to a gateway makes use of the upcoming industry standard IO-Link Wireless. The gateway can be connected to the machine control system via the integrated Profinet interface and/or sends the data to a cloud via the integrated LAN interface.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO