ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Kanye West tells paparazzi that he wants a cut of his earnings in heated debate

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zRqoN_0dtVs67j00

Footage has emerged of Kanye West getting into a heated debate with a paparazzi after the rapper demanded a cut of the photographer's earnings.

The clip was shared late on Saturday by the Twitter account @Kurrco and features West in a discussion with a photographer, who is out of shot, at Miami airport.

In the nearly two-and-a-half-minute video, West argues that he and other celebrities should get a cut of what paparazzi earn as they are making a living off of his likeness and image.

"Right now y’all get to shoot us without having to pay. I’mma change that," says the 44-year-old rapper. "I’m not saying it in a negative way. It’s just like, right now, it’s just really one-sided. You guys can follow us, you guys can stand [outside] a hotel at any given time—you don’t give us any percentage of what you’re making off of us, off of our kids, and I’m gonna change that.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

West also proposes that celebrities and paparazzi start working together so that they can both make money. "Look, if I’m just with my kids, I say I don’t want you to shoot me, then that’s just something y’all gotta respect … We can get that money together, but we gotta have a conversation."

The star adds: "I’m gonna make sure we get our rights ...We’re real people, also."

The paparazzi argues that he is just "reporting news" and there are "two sides to the debate."

West adds that he "respects" paparazzi and that his "dad was a photographer at a newspaper" but "as Americans, we gotta respect each other. We gotta bring the pride back to this country."

West has a tumultuous history with paparazzi having previously likened the attention to 'rape.' In 2016, he broke up a fight between two photographers at an airport by giving one of them a hug.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
MUSIC
The Independent

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian is ‘trying to antagonise’ him by letting North wear lipstick and use TikTok

Kanye West has spoken about his disappointment with estranged wife Kim Kardashian over her decision to allow their daughter North to wear makeup and use TikTok.The rapper, 44, who shares children North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, discussed the couple’s co-parenting, and his belief that Kardashian has tried to “antagonise” him, during an interview with Jason Lee on Hollywood Unlocked.During the conversation, West explained that he recently asked two of his cousins to meet with Kardashian directly to discuss his two “directives,” one of which regarded his belief that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
The Independent

Kanye West is Julia Fox’s favourite makeup artist

Kanye West: rapper, fashion designer, former presidential candidate, and now makeup artist.Julia Fox and the rap icon are the couple that just keeps on giving, especially when it comes to their latest looks at Paris Fashion Week. The two, now dubbed as “Juliye” by Fox, were spotted earlier this week at the Schiaparelli show wearing matching black leather outfits. Fox wore a patent mini dress from the designer, while West was dressed in a leather biker jacket, leather trousers, and a black mask covering his head. Perhaps Fox’s most dramatic accessory was her smokey eye makeup, which was done by...
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Kanye West Explains Altercation That Was Captured by Paparazzi

Kanye "Ye" West is sharing his side of the story. The artist sat down with Jason Lee for Hollywood Unlocked, where he opened up about what went down after he was involved in an alleged confrontation in Los Angeles earlier this week. The "Touch the Sky" rapper is under investigation by the LAPD after he was named a suspect in a battery report. West explained that he wanted to set the record straight, explaining that what people have heard and seen "can't be captured in a headline."
NFL
Z107.3

Kanye West Claims He Wasn’t Allowed to Know Where His Daughter’s Birthday Party Was Today

UPDATE (Jan. 15):. It looks like Ye made it to the party. After going on Instagram Live and venting about not being able to attend his daughter Chicago's 4th birthday party, video has surfaced of the rapper in attendance. The short video clip shows Kanye talking to someone who appears to be Kris Jenner. Travis Scott also appears to be in attendance at the party, which was apparently a dual celebration for Chi, and Stormi—Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's daughter.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Kurrco#Americans
KXLY

Kanye West wants final approval on his Netflix documentary

Kanye West has demanded final approval of his upcoming Netflix documentary. The 44-year-old rap star has taken to Instagram to call for “final edit and approval” of the documentary, ‘Jeen-Yuhs’, which is due to premiere at the virtual Sundance Film Festival on Sunday (23.01.22). He wrote...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Kanye West says paparazzi should share profits from photos with artists

Kanye West says he believes that paparazzi should share the profits they make from photos with the artists being photographed. New footage has emerged of Ye being confronted by paparazzi as he arrived at Miami International Airport this weekend (January 22). “Right now y’all get to shoot us without having...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Kanye West Allegedly Spreading Rumor Pete Davidson Has AIDS

Kanye West's bizarre behavior might be at a new low -- he's allegedly telling friends Pete Davidson's suffering with AIDS, and while the false rumor's gotten back to Pete ... people close to Ye are denying it. Sources close to Davidson confirm what DJ Akademiks claimed earlier this week, "Kanye's...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Kanye West Lectures Paparazzi About Milking His Image, Leaves Miami

Kanye West doesn't wanna argue with paparazzi anymore -- he just wants to share the wealth ... especially if they're planning on filming him in public. Ye had a bit of a tense convo Saturday while leaving Miami after chillin' with DJ Khaled and friends -- coming face to face with a pap at the airport who tried asking him a few simple questions. Right off the bat, KW tells him he's not in the mood to be photographed.
CELEBRITIES
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Howard Stern, Joy Behar and More Defend Joe Rogan Against Cancellation: Just ‘Don’t Buy Spotify’

Howard Stern has slammed Joe Rogan in the past for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, but that doesn’t mean Stern wants to see the controversial Spotify radio host shunned in public opinion. Speaking on his Sirius XM radio show this week, Stern said he doesn’t believe in censorship and expressed a level of admiration for Rogan’s podcast empire. “I don’t listen to Joe Rogan. I know Joe from 100 years ago,” Stern said this week (via Mediaite). “We’re no longer friendly. We were friendly at one point — I just knew him as the funny guy, as a comedian —...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

160K+
Followers
8K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy