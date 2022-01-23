No, ‘Ozark’ Season 5 Is Not The Plan For Netflix

Wendy Byrde is becoming a loose cannon in Ozark Season 4 Episode 4. Not that she’d acknowledge it if you asked, of course. Like just about everyone in the Byrde family, she’d be the first to tell you that everything’s under control, provided we all stick together As A Family. This, of course, became markedly harder to do after she made the Sophie’s choice of sacrificing her brother to protect her husband and children. (And herself.) Her son Jonah hates her, and has joined what amounts to a rival drug organization with Ruth Langmore and Darlene Snell. Her husband, meanwhile, watches dumbfounded as she repeatedly says, falsely, that her brother Ben had addiction issues—which is why, she says, he is missing today, and which is also why, she says, the Byrde Family Foundation has gone into business with Shaw Medical Solutions to open opioid rehab centers.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO