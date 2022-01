Danhausen has officially signed with AEW. During tonight’s Dynamite, Danhausen made a cameo, appearing under the ring during the Lights Out match between Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole. When Cole went under the ring to grab a chair, Danhausen appeared, clinging onto the chair. This allowed Cassidy to counter with a DDT on a confused Cole as Danhausen walked to the back, leaving Cassidy with a surprised look on his face. Tony Khan later confirmed that Danhausen had signed with the company.

