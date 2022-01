Among elite high school basketball teams, one common factor typically indicates success — experienced, senior leaders that elevate the players around them. The Freeman boys basketball team might not have any seniors on its roster, but the Falcons do have a group of talented juniors eager to lead their team to big things this season. So far, so good — the Class C-2 No. 5 Falcons (16-1) are currently in the midst of an 11-game winning streak that stretches back to late December.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO