The 3 Areas of Life Most Affected By Ignoring Your Emotions

'Emotional blind spot' is one of those nebulous terms that has been popping up in wellness circles and conversations for decades, with Oprah beaming the idea into the public consciousness back in 2002. In my buy-all-the-self-help-books phase, I eagerly consumed literature on the topic, ranging from the lighthearted to the questionable. I thought the idea had since been thrown onto the wellbeing back burner, morphing into more generalised ideas of mindfulness, reflection and self-awareness. It surprised me, then, to see a spatter of new articles popping up on the topic of late. Apparently it is still interesting 20 years on, with a noticeable spike in Google searches and the term predicted to mark an all-time high in January 2022. As the jokey 'emotional damage' meme takes over the internet, I can’t help but wonder if emotional blind spots might be next. But is there any serviceable truth to the concept today? And either way, why does the concept of emotional blind spots (still) resonate with me so much?

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO