The 3 Areas of Life Most Affected By Ignoring Your Emotions

By Reviewed by Jessica Schrader
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildhood emotional neglect teaches you that your feelings are unimportant, useless, or a burden on others. Many who grew up with emotional neglect blame themselves for the life problems that ensue. Once you see emotional neglect as the true cause, you are freed of self-blame and can take three...

5 Signs that Someone Is Trying to Fake You Out

"Surface acting" involves masking one's true feelings and putting on a false front. Five signs indicate that someone may be faking their emotions. For example, they may stand to gain something by expressing a specific emotion. Research on surface acting in the workplace suggests that there are costs and benefits...
MENTAL HEALTH
Is a Serious Emotional Issue Reason to Leave Your Lover?

If your partner has serious emotional issues, you may consider leaving or staying with some conditions. Pointing fingers and making critical judgments about what happens in love relationships is often pointless. You may request that your partner commit to one psychologist and visit along with them to get a professional...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Why People in Relationships Often See Things So Differently

People experiencing conflict in relationships often perceive their problems, even the facts of the situation, in radically different ways. One important reason is self-serving bias: the human tendency to distort information in ways that make us look good. Another reason is the back-and-forth nature of interactions, which makes it hard...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psychosis Is Not Always What It Seems

Psychosis does not always arise because of poor mental health. Writing a prescription does not always sort out a problem and can sometimes worsen it. Listening more closely to a patient can enable a doctor to determine the correct diagnosis. I first saw Clem when she was with her mother,...
MENTAL HEALTH
9 Simple Habits That Will Improve Your Emotional Intelligence

If there's one area of self-improvement that readers tell me they want to learn more about in 2022, it's emotional intelligence. The simplest way to get there? Develop intellectual muscle memory. Learn to leverage your emotions and choose specific words (the ones you use to communicate to others, and the things you tell yourself) that help you achieve your ultimate goals.
MENTAL HEALTH
Why You Should Befriend Your Emotions

Negative feelings can be very uncomfortable, and it is tempting to want to ignore them, push them away, or suppress them. Unfortunately, battling our negative feelings inadvertently amplifies them. In contrast, befriending negative feelings can help us build a toolkit for handling them. I facilitated a webinar last week and...
MENTAL HEALTH
When Do Attractive Alternatives Threaten Your Relationship?

It's normal to experience ambivalence about a romantic relationship at times. Many people think about potential alternative partners. This only threatens the relationship if strong feelings of desire emerge. Relationship ambivalence can also occur due to a life transition, stress, or relationship conflict. A new paper published in the journal...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Dismissing and Diminishing Your Past Keeps You From Healing

In the face of trauma, kids do whatever it takes to organize their thoughts, behaviors, personalities, needs, and wants to protect themselves. One way that children and adolescents cope is to dismiss and diminish what happens (and happened) to them. The longer dismissal and diminishment are used to guard oneself...
MENTAL HEALTH
Fearful Attachment, Trauma, Social Anxiety, and Depression

Social anxiety is common, correlated with childhood trauma, and predicts future depression. Depression with and without social anxiety is different in symptom presentation, severity, and treatment. Addressing underlying factors is likely to improve treatment outcomes and quality of life for those with combined social anxiety and depression. By Grant H....
MENTAL HEALTH
Research Suggests a Surprising Way to Reduce Social Anxiety

Social anxiety is a common reaction to the current pandemic environment, as interpersonal skills become rusty and people fear crowded spaces. One meta-analysis of 13 studies of over 16,000 participants reveals that physical activity can reduce social anxiety. Other solutions such as planning and pacing can also dramatically reduce discomfort...
MENTAL HEALTH
How Big Is Your Emotional Vocabulary?

We tend to have a limited emotional vocabulary, which, in turn, limits the tools we have to regulate our emotions. Being able to specifically and precisely differentiate our feelings has a host of positive consequences. There are easy steps you can take each day to expand your emotional vocabulary. Imagine...
MENTAL HEALTH
8 Slightly Quirky Ways to Reclaim Your Mental Health

Well-being can feel elusive during times of global mental health crisis. The twists and turns of the pandemic require us to be agile in our mindsets and behaviors. Creative, nontraditional self-care strategies can serve to complement our existing wellness routines, bolstering optimism, awe, and gratitude. Self-care during chaotic times can...
MENTAL HEALTH
Why Gain Requires Loss

Every choice, whether painful or joyful, contains loss. Sometimes this loss is literal, and sometimes it's theoretical. Knowing this helps us to not react to anxious feelings with fear, but instead to have them while still moving forward. There are obvious times when making the right choice involves loss. Moving...
4 Tips for Becoming a More Generous Listener

Improving one's listening skills begins with having empathy for other people's feelings and experience. Non-judging attention and interest can get the ball rolling toward a fulfilling mutual exchange. Taking some slow, deep breaths while listening to someone can help one self-regulate and listen more deeply. Shame is a common trigger...
Reframing your emotional home

How many of us during the pandemic have found ourselves doing more introspection and soul searching? Partly due to isolation, there has been time. Or perhaps being confronted with difficult situations from which we can not easily escape (which may also be related to isolation), the need for finding solutions has been more pressing than at many times in the past.
MENTAL HEALTH
Screaming into the void? Us too. Coping tips for stressed-out families in the COVID-19 pandemic

Talk to any parent during these dark winter days and you’re likely to hear a mix of fear, anger, exhaustion and defeat. These are tough months when many politicians have moved to a living-with-the-virus model despite millions of our youngest citizens being ineligible for vaccines. There seem to be endless immediate stressors of unpredictable child care, school closures and isolation requirements. What can you do when there are truly no good choices? Here, we offer coping tips to help push back on parenting-during-the-pandemic despair. As psychologists (and parents), we’ve focused on understanding families’ experiences since the onset of the pandemic....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
5 Steps For Becoming a Well and Balanced Mother

Ensuring balance and wellness in motherhood requires intentionality and support. Many mothers struggle to find balance and wellness due to overwhelming and competing responsibilities. Clear and actionable steps for seeking wellness in motherhood must be taken, ideally in the beginning of the journey. As with any endeavor, embarking on a...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
How To Identify Your Emotional Blind Spots – & Why They Can Change Your Life

'Emotional blind spot' is one of those nebulous terms that has been popping up in wellness circles and conversations for decades, with Oprah beaming the idea into the public consciousness back in 2002. In my buy-all-the-self-help-books phase, I eagerly consumed literature on the topic, ranging from the lighthearted to the questionable. I thought the idea had since been thrown onto the wellbeing back burner, morphing into more generalised ideas of mindfulness, reflection and self-awareness. It surprised me, then, to see a spatter of new articles popping up on the topic of late. Apparently it is still interesting 20 years on, with a noticeable spike in Google searches and the term predicted to mark an all-time high in January 2022. As the jokey 'emotional damage' meme takes over the internet, I can’t help but wonder if emotional blind spots might be next. But is there any serviceable truth to the concept today? And either way, why does the concept of emotional blind spots (still) resonate with me so much?
MENTAL HEALTH

