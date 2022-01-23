ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside Heights, NJ

New TV Show Spotlights Long Island Woman Who Is Age 22 But Looks Like A Child

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LoWX5_0dtVqxJD00
"I Am Shauna Rae" Video Credit: TLC

Finding a fitting bathing suit and being approached by children are some of the topics detailed on a new TLC show, part of which was filmed at the Jersey Show.

"I Am Shauna Rae" follows the 22-year-old Long Island woman who is essentially in the body of an 8-year-old due to a brain tumor she overcame as a child, stunting her development.

In a recent episode of the show, Shauna, from Suffolk County, takes a trip to Seaside Heights, New Jersey with her family.

Rae, standing at 3 feet 10 inches tall, can be seen pushing beach chairs down to the shoreline and trying to find people her own age to socialize with.

"I Am Shauna Rae" airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on TLC.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Seaside Heights, NJ
Entertainment
City
Long Beach Township, NJ
City
Seaside Heights, NJ
Daily Voice

'Boy With The Long Blonde Hair' Uses Hockey Stick To Rescue Youngsters From Icy Bucks Lake

A local teenager is being hailed a hero after using a hockey stick to save a pair of boys who fell through a lake in Bucks County. Cory Hemberger, 16, of Middletown Township, was playing hockey with his friend Shawn on the frozen Lake Afton in Yardley and were getting ready to leave when they noticed a young boy who had fallen through the ice around 5 p.m. Sunday, 6abc reports.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

NY Man Admits To Multi-Million Dollar Scheme

A 74-year-old New York man has pleaded guilty to a charge related to a multi-million dollar mass-mailing scheme that tricked victims into paying fees for falsely-promised cash prizes. Long Island resident Carmine Maietta, of Westbury, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud on Wednesday, Jan. 26, according to Breon...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Spotlights
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Maskless Sarah Palin Eats At NYC Restaurant Two Days After Testing Positive

A defiantly unvaccinated Sarah Palin was back in New York City to dine out just days after testing positive for COVID-19, in violation of quarantine protocols. The former vice presidential candidate, age 57, dined outdoors at Elio’s on the Upper East Side in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 26, ignoring federal quarantine guidance just two days after she tested positive for the virus.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Daily Voice

Search Launched For Missing 14-Year-Old Baltimore Girl

A 14-year-old girl has vanished from Baltimore and police are asking for the public's help in finding her. Deyonah Jenkins was last seen on Jan. 26, in the 6200 block of Greenleigh Ave., 21220, according to Baltimore County Police. She is described as a black female wearing a blue North...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

New Area Code Could Be Coming To Hudson Valley

A new area code could be coming to downstate New York. In the Hudson Valley, the 845 area code is running out of potential new phone numbers - reportedly as soon as the end of the year - and some areas could soon be assigned a new area code. Parts...
POLITICS
Daily Voice

LobsterCraft Named CT's Top Food Truck

Hey lobster lovers, especially lobster roll lovers, one of Connecticut's favorite food trucks has been named the state's best by the Eat This, Not That! website. LobsterCraft, with two food trucks and three shops in Connecticut, in the Town of Fairfield, Greenwich, and in West Hartford, won for its many takes on yummy lobster rolls.
GREENWICH, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
204K+
Followers
34K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy