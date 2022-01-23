ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Will There Be A 'SEAL Team' Season 6? All We Know So Far

By Molli Mitchell
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"SEAL Team" is the American military drama series on Paramount+ and fans want to know if SEAL Team Season 6 is on the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
TVLine

Did SEAL Team Just Release Its Series Finale? David Boreanaz Offers Update

The following contains only the slightest of thematic spoilers, but no plot details, from SEAL Team‘s Season 5 finale (now streaming on Paramount+). Paramount+’s SEAL Team closed out Season 5 with an episode that surely has fans wondering if the military drama has quietly retired. We won’t get into plot specifics here, but the season’s 14th and final hour — titled “All Bravo Stations,” written by showrunner Spencer Hudnut and directed by Christopher Chulack — quite beautifully featured significant (and sometimes bittersweet) developments for several characters on the home front and in their personal lives, in a way that felt very, very...
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

'NCIS: Hawai’i' Fans Will Lose It Over These 'Hawai’i Five-0' Stars Returning to the Island

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i fans, get excited — upcoming future episodes are going to bring together a lot of your favorite crime-solving characters. Earlier this month, it was announced that actress Katrina Law, who plays Special Agent Knight, and her costar Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Special Agent Torres in the CBS drama, would be heading to The Aloha State for a new NCIS episode. “I am headed off to Hawai'i to shoot a crossover event,” Wilmer said in an Instagram clip from January 3. “I’ve also got something to tell you: I’m coming to Hawai'i, too,” Katrina added. “It’s going to be good being back on the island solving crimes.”
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Why Michael Weatherly Is Leaving CBS' Bull After Six Seasons

Michael Weatherly has been a mainstay on CBS for over a decade thanks first to a long stint on NCIS followed by starring in Bull as his own series, but now his time on his second hit CBS show is coming to an end. The actor shockingly announced that he's leaving Bull after six seasons, but not without giving an explanation for why. And that's not all the news on the Bull front.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Max Thieriot
Person
David Boreanaz
digitalspy.com

NCIS: LA star drops out of major TV gig after testing positive for COVID-19

NCIS: LA favourite LL Cool J has been forced to pull out of a major gig this New Year's Eve after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor and rapper, who plays Sam Hanna in the NCIS spin-off series, was scheduled to perform as part of the annual TV special Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which airs in the US on ABC.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

OK, Where Has Kensi Been — Is She Leaving 'NCIS: Los Angeles'?

After a long winter's nap (fall break), NCIS: Los Angeles finally returned, and we couldn't wait to see all of our faves: Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen), Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), Callen (Chris O'Donnell), and — wait a minute, where is Kensi (Daniela Ruah)? She was upsettingly absent from the winter preview, and it looks like she's getting kidnapped in the next episode (as you do). Is Kensi leaving NCIS: Los Angeles? We aren't ready for it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

This Is Us' Final Season Premiere Recap: Rebecca Reveals a Terrible Truth

The Pearson train is leaving the station, This Is Us faithful, and we’re ready to walk on through to the caboose right along with you. So let’s get it all underway. Read on for a recap of the final season premiere, “The Challenger.” A NATIONAL TRAGEDY | During a flashback to the morning of Jan. 28, 1986, Rebecca and Jack bustle about the kitchen, getting ready for the day ahead. “I Can’t Fight This Feeling” plays on the radio, which prompts Jack to croon the song to his wife and proclaim “REO Speedwagon are the new Beatles.” (Ha!) They smooch a bit,...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seal Team#All We Know#Tv Insider#Seal Team Season 5#Seal Team Season 6#Cbs#Paramount#Parrot Analytics
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans, We Have Some Bad News About the Future of Season 19

NCIS Special Agents Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Knight (Katrina Law)'s plans to help Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) on NCIS: Hawai’i might be delayed, after all. On January 3, Wilmer and Katrina excitedly shared on Instagram that their characters were headed off to the West Coast for a special NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover episode. But the celebration was cut short when only a few days later Deadline reported that NCIS shut down its production due to a case of COVID-19 on set.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chicago Fire’s Stella Kidd named worst TV girlfriend of 2021

2021 is quickly nearing its end and the time has come for outlets to release their annual superlatives celebrating the best and worst the past year had to offer. While we’re typically thrilled to see Chicago Fire and its characters included on these end-of-year lists, we’re not quite sure what to make of one “honor” recently bestowed upon Chicago Fire‘s Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo).
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Believe Gibbs Is Coming Back in Season 19 After Seeing This Major Clue

Special Agent in Charge Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) officially hung up his NCIS hat at the beginning of season 19. But episodes later, he's still top of mind — especially after his latest act of generosity. Now, many NCIS fans are taking the character's kind gesture as yet another sign that the former leader will be back on the show very soon.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie Among Handful of ABC Series Pausing Production Due to Omicron

The current Omicron-fueled COVID surge sweeping the nation has put a crimp in several TV series’ post-holiday returns. At least three Los Angeles-based ABC dramas — including Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and The Rookie — have delayed the restart of production as a result of the resurgent pandemic. Grey’s and Station 19, which were set to resume production on Jan. 10, will instead resume shooting on Jan. 12.* The exact length of The Rookie‘s delay is unknown. According to sources, ABC Signature — the studio behind Grey’s, Station and Rookie — took the step out of an abundance of caution, and not due to any...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
TVLine

Law & Order: Jack McCoy Is Back in New Teaser for NBC's Upcoming Revival

Sam Waterston’s Jack McCoy is back! On Thursday, NBC released a new teaser for the forthcoming Law & Order revival featuring brand new footage of the beloved district attorney, who looks ready to return to his courtroom heroics. “It’s OK to the play the hero, as long as you win,” he says in the video, which you can check out below. Waterston will enter his 17th season playing the fan-favorite character, who was first introduced in Season 5 of Dick Wolf’s flagship procedural. The one that started it all. #LawAndOrder Season 21 premieres Thursday, February 24 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/aj9pW5CdjA — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) January...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

How Shemar Moore's S.W.A.T. Did In The Ratings With Move To CBS Sunday Nights

With the crime drama S.W.A.T. having faced dwindling ratings issues with its fourth season on CBS, the network made a calculated move in shifting the Shemar Moore series from its Wednesday-night home to Fridays to fill the void left by MacGyver's untimely cancellation in early 2021. That shift was seemingly just the attention bump that S.W.A.T. needed, too, as it fared quite well as the lead-in for Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods. But the first weekend of 2022 saw another scheduling change, with its big midseason premiere debuting on Sunday, January 2, marking its new primetime home for the near future. But was it actually a good move?
TV SERIES
Distractify

Ellie Bishop Could Come Back to 'NCIS' Through This Unresolved Storyline

Over the years, fans of NCIS have continued to fall in love with the naval crime series. It's been on the air since 2003, and when shows have been on TV for so long, there are bound to be some changes. Whether it's different sets, relationships, or cast changes over the years, not everyone likes the differences. When favorite characters leave, it can upset a ton of people.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ozark Boss Breaks Down Season 4 Premiere's Very Unhappy Accident

Ozark‘s first Season 4 episode was Car Crash TV at its most literal. Netflix on Friday dropped the first seven episodes of the rural crime thriller’s fourth and final season (the remaining seven episodes will debut later this year), and, as previously teed up in that bananas trailer, the premiere featured a horrific car accident involving the Byrde family. But in a twist, the calamity did not play out in real-time. Rather, it was a flash-forward — a quasi-prologue to the final season, if you will. The action then shifted to the present timeline, aka right where Season 3 left off, with Marty and...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Magnum P.I. Set to Team Up With MacGyver's Levy Tran — Get Details

Magnum P.I.‘s titular gumshoe will get a helping hand from a familiar face in an upcoming episode of the CBS drama. TVLine has learned exclusively that Levy Tran, who played Desi Nguyen on CBS’ MacGyver, will guest-star in a March episode of Magnum as Tia Min, a powerful crime lord’s formidable bodyguard. While loyal to her boss, Min abides by her own code (and harbors a secret agenda). Circumstances will force Magnum to work with Min when his interests coincide with her employer’s. In addition to her two-season MacGyver run, Tran’s TV credits include The Haunting of Hill House and Shameless. Trained in eskrima,...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Fans of the 'NCIS' Franchise Are Desperate to Know if 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Has Been Canceled

We could simply blink and there'd be another series added to the NCIS franchise. Since 2003, NCIS has been bringing crime and drama to the small screen. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service's Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) — who left the original series in October 2021 — and his team are adept at investigating various crimes tied to the Navy or Marine Corps. Whether it's murder or terrorism, they're on the case.
TV SERIES
TVLine

NCIS: Hawai'i Just Revealed How NCIS' Gibbs Is Connected to Tennant

Ahead of this March’s official crossover event, NCIS: Hawai’i this Monday night revealed the role that NCIS‘ Leroy Jethro Gibbs played in guiding Jane Tennant’s career. In the NCIS: Hawai’i episode “Spies, Part 2” (the conclusion of a two-parter that kicked off on Sunday night), as the team investigated former CIA operative Maggie Shaw’s (Julie White) apparent role in abetting a Chinese spy who was hiding out in Hawaii, a series of flashbacks starting with “15 Years Ago” chronicled Maggie’s recruitment and training of a younger Jane (Vanessa Lachey). In the final flashback sequence, set 11 years ago, Jane learned that Maggie...
TV SERIES
TVLine

FBI: Most Wanted: Julian McMahon to Exit After 3 Seasons, His Final Episode Set — Read His Farewell Statement

Another FBI: Most Wanted cast member is handing in his gun and badge. Julian McMahon, who has starred on the CBS procedural for all three seasons, has announced that he is leaving the series to pursue “additional creative pursuits,” our sister site Deadline reports. “Over the past few months, the producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix,” McMahon said in a statement. “These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to...
TV SERIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
758K+
Followers
79K+
Post
732M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy