PennDOT restores speed on I-80, I-79

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has restored speeds on 80 and 79 as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

It temporarily reduced the speed limit on portions of Interstates 80 and 79 due to the winter storm.

PennDOT is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel.

PennDOT is also asking drivers to give space for plow trucks, adding to never pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

