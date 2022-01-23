ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennDOT restores speed on I-80, I-79

By Chelsea Simeon
 4 days ago

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has restored speeds on 80 and 79 as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

It temporarily reduced the speed limit on portions of Interstates 80 and 79 due to the winter storm.

PennDOT is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel.

Snow is falling again: How we’re stacking up Sunday

PennDOT is also asking drivers to give space for plow trucks, adding to never pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

