PennDOT restores speed on I-80, I-79
(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has restored speeds on 80 and 79 as of 4 p.m. Sunday.
It temporarily reduced the speed limit on portions of Interstates 80 and 79 due to the winter storm.
PennDOT is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel.Snow is falling again: How we’re stacking up Sunday
PennDOT is also asking drivers to give space for plow trucks, adding to never pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0