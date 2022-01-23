ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds

By Pat Benson
 4 days ago
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Charlotte Hornets. This is shaping up to be a great divisional rivalry for years to come. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets

Date: Sunday, January 23, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Spectrum Center

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Hornets Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Hornets Listen: 102.5 FM Sports Radio

Odds

CHA -3.5

Moneyline: ATL +130, CHA -154

Total O/U: 235.5

