Metro Detroit sees slick road conditions Sunday, with more snow on the way Monday

DETROIT (WWJ) – Most metro Detroiters woke up Sunday morning to falling snow and slick roads, with more accumulating snow on its way Monday.

The National Weather Service in Detroit says most of the metro Detroit area is expected to see accumulation on Sunday, especially south of the I-69 corridor and along the immediate Thumb shoreline.

The NWS reported three inches of snow in the areas near Romulus and Wyandotte, while Ann Arbor saw just over two inches. A full snowfall total report can be found on the NWS website.

The snow had mostly tapered off by Sunday afternoon and road conditions were expected to be dry for the remainder of the day, though there were a number of trouble spots on freeways throughout southeast Michigan.

Accuweather meteorologist Matt Benz tells WWJ more of that snow is on the way Monday. He said the area is experiencing what he calls "a clipper parade," or a series of fast-moving snow storms.

"These clippers are fast-moving systems, and that's what we'll have to contend with, with them comes the threat for slippery roads," Benz said Sunday morning.

There were a handful of traffic incidents on metro Detroit freeways Sunday morning, including several slide-offs and a crash near the Ohio border that left part of I-75 closed for several hours.

WWJ Traffic reporter Marty Buffalini said drivers should allow themselves extra time on the roads Sunday morning and drive under the speed limit.

As for Monday's snow, the NWS is calling for 1-4 inches of snow across all of Southeast Michigan, beginning with light snowfall around 8 a.m. and persisting until about 8 p.m.

The sow "will impact the Monday evening commute," the NWS said.

Craig Bryson with the Road Commission for Oakland County told WWJ crews began working to clear the snow around 5-6 a.m. on Sunday and by early afternoon they were in "clean-up mode."

“The fact that the sun is out and shining right now is definitely helping too. We really need to get the roads cleared off and dried off before the sun sets to prevent some re-freeze this evening," Bryson said live on WWJ.

He said they'll be prepared for more snow on Monday.

"That’s what we plan for this time of year," he said. "We’d like to get things cleaned off and in decent shape by the time the sun goes down today so we can get some rest and get ready for tomorrow, but we’ll see what mother nature allows us.”

