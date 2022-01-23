ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, CT

Connecticut teacher accused of leaving children home alone while she spent weekend in Florida

By Nexstar Media Wire, Isabella Gentile
 4 days ago

WATERTOWN, Conn. ( WTNH ) – A Connecticut woman has been accused of leaving two children home alone for two days and two nights, according to police.

Kerry Lyn Caviasca was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged with two counts each of risk of injury to a minor and reckless endangerment.

Caviasca allegedly left the children, who are both under 12 years old, home alone while she went out of state, police said.

The arrest warrant claims Caviasca’s former husband learned she had possibly left the children home from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2021, and that they missed school on Nov. 22 with unexcused absences.

According to the warrant, he had allegedly asked the children if they were left alone that weekend and said both children denied it, but he felt they were not being honest with him. The man then allegedly gained access to a cell phone and located several dozen texts between Caviasca and the children during that time.

Some of the texts from Nov. 21 include Caviasca allegedly telling the children to stay downstairs and to eat candy when they asked about what they were having for dinner.

Her former husband said he sent his father to the residence, according to the warrant, but he wasn’t able to speak with anyone. One of the texts from the children to Caviasca around the same time allegedly said “…do you know about the car that was at the house and someone knocked on the door,” to which she replied, “no I don’t.”

According to the warrant, Caviasca told police she had gone to Florida for the weekend but claimed the children were left under the supervision of her brother. Police say they spoke with her brother’s employer who said he had been at work on all three days.

School officials have confirmed Caviasca is a teacher at Waterbury Public Schools. She is currently on leave due to the allegations.

“Waterbury Public Schools has been informed of a pending allegation regarding a Waterbury Public School staff member. The alleged actions do not represent the values of our district. The teacher has been placed on leave while the District conducts an investigation.”

Waterbury Public Schools

Caviasca was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Jan. 25.

