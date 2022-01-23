NYT reporter: GOP candidates 'tripping over one another' to rile the base

Related
Controversial Trump-backed Senate candidate Herschel Walker reports monster fundraising haul
One of the Republican Party’s most controversial top-tier Senate candidates has reported spectacular fundraising returns, further raising his profile even as some worry he could hurt the party’s chances of retaking the upper chamber.Herschel Walker, who is challenging freshman Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, pulled in some $5.4m in donations over the last quarter of 2021, a sum that vaults him to the very top ranking of Senate fundraisers this cycle.A former NFL player, Mr Walker was endorsed by Donald Trump last October, and since then has attracted the support of many other top Republicans, including Mitch McConnell and other...
GOP secretary of state candidates running on Trump's 'big lie'
CNN's Kyung Lah reports on secretary of state candidates across the country who are running on former President Donald Trump's election fraud lie.
GOP Governor Candidates Launch TV Ads
TV ads are going up around the state for two of the announced Republican candidates for governor. Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin is focusing on crime in his first TV ad, in which he says he responded to riots in Aurora in 2020 by calling in the National Guard. But Democrats respond that mayors cannot call in the Guard, and note that any decision to send in Guardsmen would have had to come from Governor JB Pritzker.
Other GOP Candidates Go After Irvin
The latest Republican to seek his party’s nomination for governor is under attack by some of the candidates who were already in the race. Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin leads a slate of Republican candidates that, according to reports, could receive big financial backing from billionaire hedge fund owner Ken Griffin. But GOP candidate for governor Darren Bailey calls Irvin a “career Democrat,” since Irvin has in the past voted in multiple Democratic primaries. Bailey says, “Some people are willing to throw away principles for a few bucks,” and says the party needs to nominate someone who is “actually a Republican.”
Why House candidate left the GOP
CNN's Alisyn Camerota speaks with US House candidate for Alaska, Gregg Brelsfod about his decision to leave the Republican Party and run as an independent.
'Let me just stop you there': Camerota presses GOP candidate over critical race theory
CNN's Alisyn Camerota speaks with Alaska GOP congressional candidate Randy Purham over his opposition to critical race theory, which he calls "Marxist."
Hear what voters in Biden's home state think of him
CNN's Jeff Zeleny speaks to voters in President Joe Biden's home state of Pennsylvania amid growing frustrations with the economy and the pandemic.
Battle for Trump base is upending New Jersey’s GOP primary
New Jersey is one of only two states with a scheduled gubernatorial election this year, making the primary an early temperature check on the state of the Republican Party.
Staten Island congressional candidates Malliotakis, Rose report each raising over $800K during Q4 of 2021
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As the mid-term election year kicks off, candidates vying for the congressional seat in New York’s 11th District, including incumbent Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn), are reporting successful fundraising rates from 2021′s fourth quarter. Nicole for New York, the campaign committee for Congresswoman...
Another candidate for guv
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin has joined the gubernatorial fray. He entered the race Monday as a Republican challenger to incumbent Democrat J.B. Pritzker. Irvin was elected the first Black mayor of Illinois’ second-largest city in 2017. He would be the first Black governor of Illinois and is the fifth candidate seeking the GOP spot on the November ballot and has chosen as his running mate State Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville). The Democratic Party of Illinois says Irvin is head of a slate of candidates that has been organized by associates of former GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner and funded by conservative billionaire donor Ken Griffin. Irvin mentioned neither in his announcement.
Yahoo rejects GOP Senate candidate's 'Let's Go Brandon' ad, calls it 'overly inflammatory and offensive'
Yahoo is rejecting a digital ad from Republican Senate candidate Jim Lamon for touting the widely-used anti-Biden expression. Lamon, a businessman and Army veteran running in the GOP primary in Arizona, released a new ad themed around "Let's go Brandon," the viral euphemism for "F--- Joe Biden" that stemmed from a 2021 exchange between an NBC Sports reporter and NASCAR driver Brandon Brown as the journalist alleged to viewers the chants being heard bashing the president were actually cheers for the racing star.
Kim tries again as GOP attorney general candidate
Steve Kim, a twice unsuccessful Republican statewide candidate, announced Thursday he would seek the GOP nomination for attorney general, a position he first sought a decade ago. “Crime is spiraling out of control throughout Illinois, and our leaders continue turning a blind eye, pushing to defund our law enforcement,” Kim...
Geraldo Calls Biden’s Pledge to Nominate Black Woman to SCOTUS, ‘Affirmative Action’
Cohosts of The Five discussed Stephen Breyer’s looming retirement and potential replacements President Joe Biden could nominate. On the campaign trail, Biden pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court if elected. He now has that opportunity. Cohost Geraldo Rivera had an interesting take on the...
Fox News and Kayleigh McEnany push theory Biden is going to put Kamala Harris on Supreme Court
The news that Stephen Breyer, one of the three remaining liberals on the Supreme Court, is expected to retire soon has set off fevered speculation about who will replace him. On Wednesday, a pair of Fox News hosts had an unlikely suggestion: vice-president Kamala Harris.President Biden pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court during his 2020 campaign, and the vice-president has reportedly been unhappy with her role in the administration thus far.“This person has to be a woman. She’s got to be Black, and she’s got to be younger. Anybody thinking what I’m thinking?” said...
Supreme Court vacancy: Manchin and Sinema will likely vote for whoever Joe Biden picks
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s impending retirement gives PresidentJoe Biden one of the most prized opportunities any president has: a chance to nominate a Supreme Court justice who will likely serve long after he has left the White House.But given that Democrats have only a 50-seat majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, many of them are probably already dreading how conservative Democratic Sens Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona would vote.Democrats especially can’t be too optimistic after Mr Manchin effectively killed Mr Biden’s proposed Build Back Better bill, while Ms Sinema opposed...
Biden ‘stands by’ pledge to nominate Black woman to supreme court, White House says – as it happened
President urged to make good on promise to pick Black woman to fill vacancy, with Stephen Breyer to retire as justice – follow the latest
Ketanji Brown Jackson: Could Merrick Garland’s replacement be Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court pick?
When President Joe Biden announced a slate of judicial nominations on 29 March last year, one nomination to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia stood out to veteran court-watchers. Mr Biden’s pick for the seat once held by current US Attorney General Merrick Garland was US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Florida native and double Harvard graduate (undergraduate and law school) who had been named to the federal bench by then-president Barack Obama in 2013. The choice of Ms Jackson for the vacancy created by Mr Garland’s move to the Justice Department would make...
GOP attorneys flag Trump supporter’s arrest to bolster voter fraud claims
"Fraud is fraud, no matter who commits it or what party they prefer,” said Chris Hartline, a spokesperson for the NRSC.
Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy
Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
GOP U.S. Senate candidate Pinion visits WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — He may have grown up in Yonkers, but Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe Pinion said he recognizes the importance of winning counties like Erie and Monroe in his bid to unseat Chuck Schumer. On Thursday, he told Western New Yorkers they have a choice. "I'm not...
