ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Johnson under pressure to hold inquiry into MP’s ‘Muslimness’ sacking claim

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=010DZV_0dtVoUYA00

Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to hold an inquiry into claims a junior minister was sacked because of her “Muslimness” after a second Cabinet minister called for an investigation.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid followed Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi in insisting that the incendiary allegations by Nusrat Ghani were properly looked into.

In an interview, Ms Ghani said that following her dismissal as a transport minister in February 2020, she was told by a Government whip that her faith made colleagues “uncomfortable” and that her career would be “destroyed” if she tried to complain.

In a fresh statement on Sunday, the MP for Wealden said she that after she spoke to Boris Johnson about what had happened, he wrote to her to say he “could not get involved”, and suggested she should use the internal Conservative Party complaints process.

“This, as I had already pointed out, was very clearly not appropriate for something that happened on Government business,” she said.

She added: “Now is not the time I would have chosen for this to come out and I have pursued every avenue and process I thought available to me, but many people have known what happened.

“All I have ever wanted was for his Government to take this seriously, investigate properly and ensure no other colleague has to endure this.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

PM orders inquiry into Nusrat Ghani claim of Islamophobia in ministerial sacking

Boris Johnson has ordered an inquiry into claims made by a former minister that she was sacked because of concerns about her “Muslimness”. Following a phone conversation with Nusrat Ghani on Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts” regarding the claims of Islamophobia made by the Conservative East Sussex MP.
POLITICS
newschain

Tory MP says claim minister was sacked over Muslim faith ‘stinks’

A Tory MP has sparked controversy after he said Nusrat Ghani’s claim that she was sacked as a junior minister as concerns were raised about her Muslim faith “stinks”. Michael Fabricant said the timing of her claim was “very suspicious”, and suggested it was linked to moves to get rid of Boris Johnson over the Downing Street lockdown parties scandal.
RELIGION
newschain

Boris Johnson’s Tory critics facing ‘blackmail’, senior MP claims

Boris Johnson is battling claims that Tory critics are facing “intimidation” which could amount to blackmail as part of an effort to prevent him being ousted from office. The Prime Minister insisted he had “seen no evidence” to support the incendiary claim made by senior Conservative William Wragg amid anger over allegations of rule-breaking parties in No 10.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to say if chief whip will keep job after claim minister sacked because of ‘Muslimness’

Boris Johnson has refused to say his chief whip Mark Spencer will survive in his job, after No 10 was rocked by the claim that a minister was sacked because of her “Muslimness”.The prime minister ducked the question – as he also declined to answer further questions about the inquiry he has ordered into Nusrat Ghani’s bombshell allegation.Asked about Mr Spencer’s future, Mr Johnson said only: “This is something I take personally extremely seriously....we must wait and see what the investigation produces.”The prime minister also refused to guarantee April’s National Insurance rise will go ahead as planned – amid...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
Axios

U.K. PM orders inquiry into Muslim lawmaker's discrimination claim

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office announced Monday that he's ordered an inquiry into allegations from a Conservative Member of Parliament that she was fired from a ministerial job due to her Muslim faith. Driving the news: Nusrat Ghani told the Sunday Times she was informed by a government whip...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: If Boris Johnson’s successor called an election now – they wouldn’t win

The latest argument made by Boris Johnson allies as he struggles for survival is to warn Tory MPs that if they oust him, his successor would need to call a general election in a few months to secure their own mandate.Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Commons leader, told the BBC’s Newsnight last night: “It is my view that we have moved, for better or worse, to essentially a presidential system and that therefore the mandate is personal rather than entirely party, and that any prime minister would be very well advised to seek a fresh mandate.”He pointed out that Gordon Brown...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sleaze watchdog attacks ‘bonkers’ rule that allowed Boris Johnson to escape investigation

Parliament’s sleaze watchdog Kathryn Stone has attacked the “bonkers” rules which prevent her office investigating Boris Johnson and other ministers over any alleged breaches of conduct rules.The parliamentary commissioner for standards decried the “inconsistency” of current rules which allowed her to probe alleged offences by MPs but not ministers – saying it was causing public anger.Speaking to MPs on the standards committee, Ms Stone confirmed she had not been able to look into alleged misconduct over Mr Johnson’s £142,000 flat refurbishment because donations had been received in his ministerial capacity.The watchdog said she agreed with Lord Evans’ assessment that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson braced for party inquiry as police investigation launched

Boris Johnson remained braced for the publication of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry into allegations of lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street after police launched an investigation into multiple events.The Prime Minister said he welcomed Scotland Yard’s investigation and hoped officers would “help to draw a line under matters” after his leadership was plunged into deeper jeopardy by the development on Tuesday.Downing Street signalled he is willing to speak to the officers investigating alleged breaches of coronavirus rules over the past two years, but said Mr Johnson believes he has not broken the law.Uncertainty was cast over the publication...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Muslimness#Cabinet#Education#Conservative Party
The Independent

Johnson accuses EU of ‘insane and pettifogging’ approach to NI Protocol

Boris Johnson has risked heightening tensions with the EU after accusing Brussels of implementing the Northern Ireland Protocol in an “insane” and petty way.The Prime Minister told MPs he never thought when negotiating the agreement that scores of businesses would stop supplying Northern Ireland.He adopted a noticeably more abrasive tone than Foreign Secretary Liz Truss who told MPs earlier this week “there is a deal to be done” to resolve the deadlock over the post-Brexit trading arrangements.The protocol is aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created a series of economic barriers on Irish Sea trade.It...
POLITICS
The Independent

MPs disagree over Bloody Sunday as calls emerge for army regiment apology

A British Army regiment has faced calls to apologise over Bloody Sunday, as MPs clashed in the Commons ahead of the tragedy’s 50th anniversary.SDLP leader Colum Eastwood (Foyle) told the Commons the Parachute Regiment is “yet to apologise and condemn the actions of their soldiers” in the Northern Irish city in 1972.But Conservative former defence minister Johnny Mercer criticised Mr Eastwood for suggesting troops were sent with the “express purposes of murdering the people who lived in Derry”.The disagreement came either side of Prime Minister Boris Johnson telling the Commons that Northern Ireland must reconcile and build a “shared peaceful...
POLITICS
The Independent

Corbyn disappointed after ruling body votes not to reinstate him as Labour MP

Former opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has said it is “disappointing” that Labour’s ruling body voted down an attempt to restore him as a party MP.Left-wing members of Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) engineered a motion to have the parliamentary whip reinstated to the former party leader, but they confirmed it was voted down.Mr Corbyn, who has been sitting as an independent MP since October 2020, thanked his supporters as he reacted to the result.“Today’s NEC vote and Keir Starmer’s ongoing decision to bar me from sitting as a Labour MP is disappointing,” he tweeted.Today’s NEC vote and Keir Starmer’s ongoing...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg says general election needed if Boris Johnson ousted

Cabinet minister Jacob-Rees Mogg has claimed there would have to be a general election if Boris Johnson was ousted by his party and replaced with a new prime minister.There is no rule that requires a new Tory leader who enters No 10 to call a general election – and changes of prime minister between elections have been commonplace over the past century.Yet the Commons leader claimed that Britain had moved to “an essentially presidential system” and said any replacement leader would be “well-advised” to go to the polls.Warning Tory MPs against a leadership challenge in the wake of the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Voices: No one should be surprised by Nusrat Ghani’s Islamophobia allegations – the inquiry will solve nothing

Nusrat Ghani has made headlines by claiming that she was demoted from the position of transport minister in 2020 because of her Muslim faith. Speaking to The Sunday Times, Ghani said a government whip explained that her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue and that an MP had said her faith was making others “uncomfortable”.Ordering a cabinet inquiry into the MP’s complaints, Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted he was taking the matter “extremely seriously”.“I took them [Ghani’s comments] very seriously when they were raised with me 18 months ago … [I’m] very glad there’s an investigation taking place...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Johnson waits for Gray report with leadership in the balance over partygate

Boris Johnson’s leadership faces another stiff test as he faces MPs while braced for the findings of an official investigation into the partygate row.The Prime Minister will appear in the Commons with his future in the balance as Sue Gray is expected to submit the findings of her inquiry into parties held in No 10 and Whitehall during the coronavirus lockdowns.The senior civil servant’s inquiry had been expected to be finalised this week with widespread expectation it will be made public on Wednesday or Thursday.An indication of how damaging the report could be for the Government came when Scotland Yard...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson was ‘ambushed with cake’ at lockdown birthday event, claims Tory MP

Boris Johnson was “ambushed with a cake” during his No 10 birthday gathering held during lockdown restrictions, a Conservative MP has claimed.Conor Burns defended the prime minister over the Downing Street event on 19 June 2020 – and claimed it was not a “pre-mediated” party.“It was not a pre-mediated, organised party … that the prime minister decided to have,” the loyal Tory MP told Channel 4 News on Tuesday evening.Mr Burns said: “As far as I can see, he was, in a sense, ambushed with a cake.”The junior minister added: “They came to his office with a cake, they...
U.K.
The Independent

PM accused of lying over animal charity Nowzad’s Afghan rescue as emails surface

Boris Johnson has been accused of lying about the hand he played in the evacuation of an animal welfare charity from Afghanistan after emails surfaced suggesting he “authorised” UK assistance.The Prime Minister has previously denied that he intervened to bring Nowzad staff and animals to Britain during the Allied withdrawal in August, which was taking place amid a Taliban takeover of Kabul.But after a whistleblower leaked email exchanges to the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, political rivals have accused the Conservative Party leader of failing to tell the truth.The evidence published on Wednesday shows an official in the private office of...
ANIMALS
newschain

Human chain formed to rescue bus passengers after US bridge collapse

A two-lane bridge has collapsed in Pittsburgh, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150ft while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus. The collapse came hours before President Joe Biden was to visit the city to press for his trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, which includes bridge maintenance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
114K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy