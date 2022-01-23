ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Preview: Hawks hit road for matchup vs. Hornets

By Zach Hood
peachtreehoops.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Hawks will take on the Charlotte Hornets Sunday evening as the Hawks will search for their four straight win after a 3-0 week at home. Atlanta took home a narrow win over the Miami Heat on Friday night behind 28 points and seven assists from Trae Young....

www.peachtreehoops.com

