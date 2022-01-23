Preview: Hawks hit road for matchup vs. Hornets

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets Matchup Preview (1/28/22) On the second night of a back-to-back and their third game in four days, the Los Angeles Lakers will continue their east-coast road trip in Charlotte by taking on the Hornets in an inevitably fast-paced game. Charlotte and Los Angeles rank second and third in PACE, respectively, so expect a lot of action. The Lakers may be without LeBron for a second consecutive night if they decide to play it safe with his knee soreness; however, I believe he may give it a go on Friday. Charlotte is fresh off a pummeling of the Indiana Pacers, who allowed the Hornets to score nearly 160 points in regulation. The Hornets are one of the biggest surprises this year, and games like this are ones where they have been able to capitalize on their offensive firepower. Below, I cover my favorite to cover the spread in this bout, so check it out!

NBA ・ 5 HOURS AGO