Erie, PA

Multiple fire crews in Millcreek respond to morning chimney fire

By Nick Sorensen
 4 days ago

Calls came in around 7:40 a.m. on January 23rd for a chimney fire and smoke.

The fire was located on the 2700 block of West 33rd Street.

Several Millcreek fire departments responded to this fire.

The fire was put out quickly and no injuries were reported as all residents in the house were able to make it out safely.

