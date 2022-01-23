ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

East Providence red light camera warning phase begins

By Carl Sisson
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Beginning on Sunday, people could receiving warnings if caught going through red lights at a couple of intersections in East Providence.

The automated red light camera warning phase is now in effect at two areas in the city.

One camera is located at the intersection of Broadway and Grosvenor Ave., while the other is at the intersection of North Broadway and Roger Williams Ave.

During this 30 day period, only warnings will be issued to drivers who are caught on camera running the red light. After that, it will be an $85 fine.

A list of where other red light camera locations across the city can be found here .

At the beginning of January, East Providence began issuing a $50 fine for those who were caught on camera speeding through five school zones.

