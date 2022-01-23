ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning Round: NHL explored a potential outdoor game between the Bolts and the Panthers in Florida

By Igor Nikonov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week during their 32 thoughts podcast, Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman was asked about possibility of NHL having a Winter Classic game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers in Florida. According to Friedman, the NHL investigated this possibility and the biggest problem remains the weather as...

Lightning Round: Nikita Kucherov in COVID protocol

First, the good news - Ondrej Palat will likely be back in the line-up tomorrow. The bad news - his linemate, Nikita Kucherov, likely won’t. On Tuesday it was announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning winger had entered COVID protocols. Even with the reduced quarantine time for non-symptomatic players Kucherov will still likely miss the team’s next two games. On Thursday they face the New Jersey Devils and then on Saturday, the Vegas Golden Knights.
Lightning Round: Ondrej Palat and Jan Rutta back at practice

Sure, there will be no Nikita Kucherov in the game tonight, but the Tampa Bay Lightning are unfortunately a little too used to that in the regular season. It does look like they will get a couple of guys back that have been out for the last few games. Both Ondrej Palat and Jan Rutta took regular rushes during practice on Wednesday, as well as some time on the special teams units. That’s usually a good indication that they are ready to return to the line-up.
Lightning Round: The Bolts are not top tier contenders?

The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to win three Stanley Cups in a row for the first time in the modern cap era, a feat that would put the Lightning straight into the dynasty stratosphere. But this season they’ve lost some talent because of the salary cap, and after major...
Tampa Bay Lightning recall Cole Koepke and Darren Raddysh

Prior to their game tonight with the New Jersey Devils, the Tampa Bay Lightning recalled defenseman Darren Raddysh and forward Cole Koepke from the Syracuse Crunch and placed them on the taxi squad. With Ondrej Palat and Jan Rutta returning from injury it’s likely these moves were precautionary in case one of them aren’t able to go following the pre-game skate. With today’s morning skate optional, the pre-game warm-up will be the best test to see if they are ready for a full game.
Tampa Bay: Bucs Losing Leftwich, MLB HoF Debate, & Bolts Cooper Disrespect

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs have a lot on their plate to deal with, despite being out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the Rams last Sunday. From Tom Brady on Instagram saying "Thank You", to OC Byron Leftwich unofficially heading to Jacksonville to coach the Jags, to Antonio Brown going on HBO and threatening to sue the team... it's, A LOT. Bucs Radio Voice Dave Moore & Pewter Report's Jon Ledyard help us break it all down, oh AND Saints HC Sean Payton stepping away from New Orleans in there too. Plus, the Bolts back home vs the Devils tomorrow, as Bally Sports Lightning TV Voice Dave Randorf calls the show w/ a bone to pick about Jon Cooper getting shafted by the NHL. Zac handles What's Up Tampa Bay w/ Wacky Turtle News & a game of Would You Rather on the MLB Hall of Fame ONLY inducting Red Sox Legend David Ortiz while shelving Barry Bonds' chances for the final time...
Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning Preview and Game Day Thread

New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning: GAME #44. The Lightning are back in action following their somewhat successful California trip where they won two out of three games. Now, back at home, they look to continue their two-game home winning streak as they take on the New Jersey Devils. Tampa Bay may also be looking for a little revenge against the Devils who defeated them earlier this season, 5-3, in a game that saw the Bolts uncharacteristically blow a third-period lead.
