Deputies searching for 17-year-old girl who vanished from Monroe County

Jorga Ethridge (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old girl who disappeared early Sunday morning.

Deputies said Jorja Ethridge vanished from the Rivoli Road area around 12:30 a.m.

Deputies said that she could be hiding in a backyard or out building in the area of Rivoli Road, Sanders Road, Spelman Road, the Heritage Subdivision or Highway 41 and that she may be wearing a black jacket.

She is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown or blonde hair and brown eyes.

Ethridge was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt and black leggings.

Anyone with any information on Ethridge’s whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010.

