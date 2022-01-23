ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Minnesota hosts Montreal after overtime victory

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Montreal Canadiens (8-25-7, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Minnesota Wild (24-10-3, fourth in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Montreal Canadiens after the Wild beat Chicago 4-3 in overtime.

The Wild are 13-3-1 at home. Minnesota has scored 137 goals and is third in the league averaging 3.7 per game. Ryan Hartman leads the team with 18.

The Canadiens are 3-15-6 in road games. Montreal is the last-ranked team in the Eastern Conference averaging only 3.7 assists per game. Nicholas Suzuki leads the team with 16 total assists.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hartman leads the Wild with 18 goals and has 32 points. Kirill Kaprizov has 15 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Sami Niku leads the Canadiens with a plus-three in 13 games this season. Suzuki has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-3-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Canadiens: 2-4-4, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 5.3 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Cam Talbot: day to day (lower body), Nick Bjugstad: out (upper body).

Canadiens: Joel Armia: out (health and safety protocols), Josh Anderson: day to day (undisclosed), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (health protocols), Louie Belpedio: out (covid-19), Gianni Fairbrother: out (covid-19), Jeff Petry: day to day (undisclosed), Cole Caufield: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Person
Ryan Hartman
Person
Sami Niku
Person
Joel Armia
Person
Cam Talbot
Person
Jeff Petry
Person
Louie Belpedio
Person
Cole Caufield
Person
Nick Bjugstad
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

No. 3 Ohio State Hosts No. 2 Minnesota This Weekend

Watch: Friday (B1G+) | Saturday (B1G+) COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the second straight weekend, the No. 3 Ohio State women’s hockey team will welcome a ranked opponent to the OSU Ice Rink with No. 2 Minnesota making the trip to Columbus for a two-game series set for Jan. 28-29 at 6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Montreal Canadiens#Data Skrive#Sportradar
The Associated Press

Phoenix hosts Minnesota after Booker’s 43-point performance

Minnesota Timberwolves (24-24, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (38-9, first in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -9.5; over/under is 231.5. BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves after Devin Booker scored 43 points in the Phoenix Suns’ 105-97 win over the Utah Jazz.
NBA
Salem News Online

Larsson, Kraken hold off Pittsburgh for victory in overtime

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Larsson scored the first overtime goal in Seattle Kraken history, lifting the expansion team to a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. With the Kraken trailing 1-0, Jared McCann scored with 3:56 left in regulation against his former team to force overtime.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins dazzle, explode in 3rd to top Coyotes

At times during Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena, fans may thought they were seeing the hockey equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters making a laughingstock out of the Washington Generals.
NHL
Paradise Post

Splash! Curry and Thompson get hot in victory over Minnesota

SAN FRANCISCO— The Splash Brothers are looking like themselves again. Stephen Curry scored 29 points and Klay Thompson had 23 to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 124-111 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night at Chase Center. Curry hit 10 of 20 shots including 6 of...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
Hockey
gophersports.com

Minnesota Hosts South Dakota and St. Thomas

The University of Minnesota tennis team looks to build on its great start to the season, as they host South Dakota and St. Thomas on Saturday. The Gophers will square off against the Coyotes at 10 a.m. and take on the Tommies at 3 p.m. The Gophers are coming off...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Kane asks fans to keep an open mind as he joins Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evander Kane knows he will not be universally loved by by fans of the Edmonton Oilers. Edmonton is the fourth franchise for the 30-year-old forward whose contract was dumped by the San Jose Sharks. There will be questions about his past, from suspensions due to violations of COVID-19 protocols, a bankruptcy and self-confessed gambling problems. Allegations of abuse lodged by his ex-wife were not proven in court.
NHL
560 The Joe

In The Panthers We Trust

Jessica Blaylock talks about The Panthers winning ways and how their build and attitude all play a part plus what is Major League Baseball doing with The Hall of Fame.
NHL
The Associated Press

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League to resume Thursday

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec (AP) — The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League will resume activities Thursday following a weeks-long break because of COVID-19 complications. The league said Friday that it plans to complete a full 68-game regular-season campaign, and that an adjusted schedule will be released Monday. It said capacity restrictions rinks will be determined by each province’s public health guidelines. The playoff format will be announced at a later date, but will start no later than May 5 and conclude no later than June 15.
HOCKEY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

737K+
Followers
381K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy