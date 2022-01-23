Minnesota hosts Montreal after overtime victory

Montreal Canadiens (8-25-7, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Minnesota Wild (24-10-3, fourth in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Montreal Canadiens after the Wild beat Chicago 4-3 in overtime.

The Wild are 13-3-1 at home. Minnesota has scored 137 goals and is third in the league averaging 3.7 per game. Ryan Hartman leads the team with 18.

The Canadiens are 3-15-6 in road games. Montreal is the last-ranked team in the Eastern Conference averaging only 3.7 assists per game. Nicholas Suzuki leads the team with 16 total assists.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hartman leads the Wild with 18 goals and has 32 points. Kirill Kaprizov has 15 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Sami Niku leads the Canadiens with a plus-three in 13 games this season. Suzuki has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-3-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Canadiens: 2-4-4, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 5.3 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Cam Talbot: day to day (lower body), Nick Bjugstad: out (upper body).

Canadiens: Joel Armia: out (health and safety protocols), Josh Anderson: day to day (undisclosed), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (health protocols), Louie Belpedio: out (covid-19), Gianni Fairbrother: out (covid-19), Jeff Petry: day to day (undisclosed), Cole Caufield: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.