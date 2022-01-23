ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars visit the Flyers following overtime win

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Dallas Stars (20-16-2, fifth in the Central) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (13-20-8, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host Dallas after the Stars took down Detroit 5-4 in overtime.

The Flyers are 6-9-4 at home. Philadelphia is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 30.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The Stars have gone 6-12-1 away from home. Dallas is eighth in the Western Conference averaging 5.0 assists per game, led by Joe Pavelski with 0.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux has 33 total points for the Flyers, 14 goals and 19 assists. Cam Atkinson has 11 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jason Robertson leads the Stars with a plus-10 in 30 games this season. Pavelski has 17 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 0-8-2, averaging two goals, 3.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .873 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Wade Allison: day to day (lower body), Patrick Brown: out (knee).

Stars: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

