ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

New Jersey hosts Los Angeles after Bastian’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Los Angeles Kings (20-16-5, third in the Pacific) vs. New Jersey Devils (15-19-5, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils +112, Kings -135; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit New Jersey after Nathan Bastian scored two goals in the Devils’ 7-4 win over the Hurricanes.

The Devils have gone 10-8-3 in home games. New Jersey has scored 114 goals and is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Jesper Bratt leads the team with 11.

The Kings are 7-6-3 on the road. Los Angeles is 30th in the NHL with 35.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bratt has 34 total points for the Devils, 11 goals and 23 assists. Jack Hughes has five goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Matt Roy leads the Kings with a plus-12 in 41 games this season. Phillip Danault has six goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-5-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.5 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .877 save percentage.

Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: A.J. Greer: day to day (undisclosed).

Kings: Adrian Kempe: out (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Philadelphia hosts Los Angeles on 6-game home slide

Los Angeles Kings (22-16-6, third in the Pacific) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (13-22-8, eighth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts Los Angeles looking to end its six-game home skid. The Flyers are 6-10-4 at home. Philadelphia is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 30.4 shots per game and is averaging...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesper Bratt
Person
Adrian Kempe
Person
Phillip Danault
Person
Nathan Bastian
The Associated Press

Florida hosts Vegas after Marchment’s 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (25-15-3, first in the Pacific) vs. Florida Panthers (29-9-5, first in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts the Vegas Golden Knights after Mason Marchment scored two goals in the Panthers’ 5-3 win over the Jets. The Panthers are 21-3-0 at home. Florida averages 11 points per...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Skrive#Sportradar
FOX Sports

Ottawa hosts Carolina after Ennis' 3-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (28-9-2, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Ottawa Senators (13-20-3, seventh in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit Ottawa after Tyler Ennis scored three goals in the Senators' 5-0 win against the Sabres. The Senators are 8-10-2 in conference play. Ottawa averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game,...
NHL
The Associated Press

Chicago hosts Colorado after Strome’s 3-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (30-8-3, first in the Central) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (16-20-7, seventh in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +170, Avalanche -210 BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Colorado Avalanche after Dylan Strome scored three goals in the Blackhawks’ 8-5 victory over the Red Wings. The Blackhawks are 3-7-4 against...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

St. Louis hosts Winnipeg after Saad’s 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (17-16-7, sixth in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (26-12-5, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts the Winnipeg Jets after Brandon Saad scored two goals in the Blues’ 5-1 win against the Flames. The Blues are 9-4-2 in division games. St. Louis has scored...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
93.7 The Fan

Penguins dazzle, explode in 3rd to top Coyotes

At times during Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena, fans may thought they were seeing the hockey equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters making a laughingstock out of the Washington Generals.
NHL
The Associated Press

Sabres’ goalie ranks get thinner; Houser in COVID protocol

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres are potentially down to their sixth option at goalie after Michael Houser was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Friday. Houser’s unavailability makes it unclear who will start or even serve as Buffalo’s backup on Saturday, when the team opens a three-game western road swing at Arizona.
NHL
The Associated Press

Kane asks fans to keep an open mind as he joins Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evander Kane knows he will not be universally loved by by fans of the Edmonton Oilers. Edmonton is the fourth franchise for the 30-year-old forward whose contract was dumped by the San Jose Sharks. There will be questions about his past, from suspensions due to violations of COVID-19 protocols, a bankruptcy and self-confessed gambling problems. Allegations of abuse lodged by his ex-wife were not proven in court.
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

737K+
Followers
381K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy