ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

For L.A. 'battlefield hospital,' latest COVID surge comes with a familiar rhythm

By The Citizen
californiapublic.com
 4 days ago

Officials say the Omicron variant has flooded the...

www.californiapublic.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Neil Young explains decision to remove music from Spotify

Spotify announced it has officially removed Neil Young's music from the streaming service as per the folk-rock legend's request because he didn't want share the platform with Joe Rogan's popular podcast, which Young accuses of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and the pandemic. "We want all the world's music and...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
The Hill

Schumer finds unity moment in Supreme Court fight

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is looking to go on offense in the looming Supreme Court fight and shift gears after two high-profile setbacks. Justice Stephen Breyer ’s announcement that he’ll retire this summer, presuming his successor is ready to go, sets up a high-stakes battle for Schumer, who will be the first majority leader to need to get a Supreme Court nominee confirmed in a 50-50 Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Explainer: What are NATO's next steps if Russia invades Ukraine?

BRUSSELS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - NATO allies are putting forces on standby and sending reinforcements to eastern Europe in response to Russia's buildup of more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders. Here are some of the dilemmas about NATO's next steps. WILL NATO COME TO UKRAINE'S DEFENCE?. Not militarily. Ukraine...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy