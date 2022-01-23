Golden Knights visit the Capitals after overtime victory

Vegas Golden Knights (24-15-2, first in the Pacific) vs. Washington Capitals (23-10-9, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host Vegas after the Golden Knights beat Montreal 4-3 in overtime.

The Capitals are 12-5-5 on their home ice. Washington averages 3.2 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Alexander Alexeyev leads the team averaging 0.5.

The Golden Knights are 11-5-0 on the road. Vegas ranks ninth in the league averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Mark Stone with 0.8.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin has 58 total points for the Capitals, 29 goals and 29 assists. Evgeny Kuznetsov has three goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

Chandler Stephenson has 38 total points while scoring 12 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Golden Knights. Shea Theodore has seven assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, three penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Nick Jensen: day to day (upper body), John Carlson: out (covid-19).

Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty: out (wrist), Mark Stone: out (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.