ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Golden Knights visit the Capitals after overtime victory

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Vegas Golden Knights (24-15-2, first in the Pacific) vs. Washington Capitals (23-10-9, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host Vegas after the Golden Knights beat Montreal 4-3 in overtime.

The Capitals are 12-5-5 on their home ice. Washington averages 3.2 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Alexander Alexeyev leads the team averaging 0.5.

The Golden Knights are 11-5-0 on the road. Vegas ranks ninth in the league averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Mark Stone with 0.8.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin has 58 total points for the Capitals, 29 goals and 29 assists. Evgeny Kuznetsov has three goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

Chandler Stephenson has 38 total points while scoring 12 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Golden Knights. Shea Theodore has seven assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, three penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Nick Jensen: day to day (upper body), John Carlson: out (covid-19).

Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty: out (wrist), Mark Stone: out (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeny Kuznetsov
Person
Chandler Stephenson
Person
Nick Jensen
Person
Max Pacioretty
Person
Shea Theodore
FOX Sports

Calgary visits St. Louis after shutout victory

LINE: Blues -135, Flames +112; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Calgary visits St. Louis after the Flames shut out Columbus 6-0. Jacob Markstrom earned the victory in the net for Calgary after recording 23 saves. The Blues are 19-7-4 against Western Conference opponents. St. Louis ranks third in the Western...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Capitals#The Golden Knights#Data Skrive#Sportradar
93.7 The Fan

Penguins dazzle, explode in 3rd to top Coyotes

At times during Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena, fans may thought they were seeing the hockey equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters making a laughingstock out of the Washington Generals.
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

Golden Knights Earn Extra Point, But Lose In Overtime to Hurricanes 4-3

The Vegas Golden Knights (25-15-3) managed a third-period comeback to tie the Carolina Hurricanes (28-9-2) but lost in overtime thanks to Sebastian Aho’s game-winning goal. In terms of lineup changes, the Golden Knights welcomed back Zach Whitecloud and Mark Stone to their lineup. Both players missed the last two games with Whitecloud having back spasms and Stone in COVID-19 protocols. Laurent Brossoit also got the start for the Golden Knights for the first time since Jan 2.
NHL
The Associated Press

Sabres’ goalie ranks get thinner; Houser in COVID protocol

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres are potentially down to their sixth option at goalie after Michael Houser was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Friday. Houser’s unavailability makes it unclear who will start or even serve as Buffalo’s backup on Saturday, when the team opens a three-game western road swing at Arizona.
NHL
The Associated Press

Kane asks fans to keep an open mind as he joins Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evander Kane knows he will not be universally loved by by fans of the Edmonton Oilers. Edmonton is the fourth franchise for the 30-year-old forward whose contract was dumped by the San Jose Sharks. There will be questions about his past, from suspensions due to violations of COVID-19 protocols, a bankruptcy and self-confessed gambling problems. Allegations of abuse lodged by his ex-wife were not proven in court.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
963kklz.com

Vegas Golden Knights Take The Loss

Trying to get through this four game road trip back east with a couple of wins, the Vegas Golden Knights let one get away last night playing the Panthers in Florida losing 4-1. Two of the Panther’s goal courtesy of the late game open net, but The Mike & Carla Morning Show still have the one highlight for the VKG from the game…
NHL
560 The Joe

In The Panthers We Trust

Jessica Blaylock talks about The Panthers winning ways and how their build and attitude all play a part plus what is Major League Baseball doing with The Hall of Fame.
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

737K+
Followers
381K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy