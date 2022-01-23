ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

A Good Approach to Statutory Construction

By Law Journal Editorial Board
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Appellate Division reminds us that courts can and should regard the Legislature’s use of imprecise language as a grant of power and discretion to the judiciary. “All happy families are alike,” begins Anna Karenina, while “each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way. The Appellate Division’s recent decision in...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Controversial Local Lawsuits Bill to See Changes

A controversial measure that could lead to businesses filing lawsuits against cities and counties likely will be revamped Thursday when it goes before the Florida Senate. Sen. Travis Hutson, a St. Augustine Republican who is sponsoring the measure (SB 620), filed a series of proposed changes late Tuesday that include adding ways local governments could be shielded from lawsuits and scaling back part of the bill dealing with attorney fees.
FLORIDA STATE
Law.com

Product Liability Suit Over ParaGard IUD Removed to District Court

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Greenberg Traurig and Ulmer & Berne on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against CooperCompanies, Teva Pharmaceutical and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Pogust Millrood LLC on behalf of Jennifer Boyan, who contends that she sustained serious injuries when her ParaGard IUD was removed and one arm of the ParaGard was left in her body. The case is 2:22-cv-00261, Boyan v. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. et al.
LAW
Law.com

Are Law Firms Catching On To Value of Outside Perspectives?

Welcome to the Law Firm Disrupted, a briefing from Law.com reporter Dan Packel that surveys new competitive pressures on law firms and how their managers are coping, plus insights on the tactics and tech employed by would-be disruptors. Have an opinion? Email me here. Want to be alerted to this dispatch in your inbox every Thursday? Sign up here.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#The Appellate Division
Hartford Courant

State Supreme Court rules that women-only spaces in public coed gyms are illegal

The state Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that private, women-only exercise areas in gyms open otherwise to both men and women violate a state anti-discrimination law. Chief Justice Richard Robinson called the decision that immediately bans private spaces based on sex or religion in public places, a “significant question of first impression” that turned on whether there can be gender-based ...
HARTFORD, CT
Wyoming News

OSHA to withdraw vaccine, testing mandate

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Tuesday it will withdraw its Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard on Wednesday for businesses with more than 100 employees after a U.S. Supreme Court decision. On Jan. 13, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, said OSHA couldn’t enforce the standard without Congressional approval. The high court allowed a separate mandate to stand for certain health care workers. ...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Appeals court paves the way for 2 more Oklahoma executions

A federal appeals court rejected a request from two Oklahoma death row inmates to temporarily halt their upcoming lethal injections.A three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver denied the inmates’ motion in a ruling on Monday. The decision paves the way for the state to carry out the executions of Donald Grant, 46, on Thursday and Gilbert Postelle, 35, on Feb. 17.The two have argued that the state’s current three-drug lethal injection protocol that uses midazolam as the first drug will expose them to a constitutionally unacceptable risk of severe pain. But after a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
PIX11

Breyer to retire from Supreme Court: reports

Justice Stephen Breyer is planning to retire from the Supreme Court, according to multiple reports, ending a nearly three-decade career on the bench and clearing the way for Democrats to seat the liberal jurist’s replacement on the 6-3 conservative majority court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Man Sues Equifax Over Fair Credit Reporting Act Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Equifax was sued Monday in Georgia Northern District Court for claims under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The court case was brought by the Law Firm of Joseph P. McClelland on behalf of James T. Coleman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00285, Coleman v. Equifax Information Services, LLC.
GEORGIA STATE
Law.com

Judge's Ruling Highlights Forum Shopping Concerns in Bankruptcy Matters

Judge Novak severed third-party releases from a former retailer's Chapter 11 plan. Novak also suggested liability releases and forum shopping often go together. The case will be reassigned to a different bankruptcy judge on remand. When U.S. District Judge David Novak, in a strongly worded opinion last week, scrapped third-party...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Courts, Litigators Respond to Latest Wave of COVID-19 Protocols Amid Omicron

Each week, the Law.com Barometer newsletter, powered by the ALM Global Newsroom and Legalweek brings you the trends, disruptions, and shifts our reporters and editors are tracking through coverage spanning every beat and region across the ALM Global Newsroom. The micro-topic coverage will not only help you navigate the changing legal landscape but also prepare you to discuss these shifts with thousands of legal leaders at Legalweek 2022. With a new date of March 8-11, 2022, the Legalweek program will feature Barometer focused sessions, TED-style focus talks, workshop boot camps, and industry panel sessions across 21 tracks and 74 sessions. Secure your registration today!
LAW
Law.com

Entire $2.175B Patent Verdict Against Intel in Jeopardy

Undaunted by criticism from an influential U.S. senator, the PTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board agreed Wednesday to review the second patent supporting the mega-award from U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's courtroom. The second shoe has dropped on VLSI Technology LLC’s $2.175 billion patent infringement verdict. Alan Albright testifies...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Labor of Law: Pursuit of Lighter Workloads Isn't 'Pie in the Sky'

Worker attitudes about balancing jobs and home have shifted over the past year. The pandemic has helped drive the reassessment. A smattering of companies have reduced the work week to four days. Welcome to Labor of Law, our labor and employment dispatch spotlighting key issues and developing trends. Thanks for...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Focus Sharpens on Leondra Kruger in Wake of Justice Breyer's Resignation

Associate Justice Leondra Kruger joined the California Supreme Court in 2015. If appointed, Kruger, 45, could serve for decades on the U.S. Supreme Court. Kruger argued 12 cases before the U.S. Supreme Court as a member of the U.S. Solicitor General's Office. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s anticipated announcement...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Law.com

Court of Appeals Reverses First Department, Holding Bear Stearns’ Disgorgement Payments Are Not Excluded From Coverage

The dispute between Bear Stearns and its insurers over coverage for $140 million in disgorgement paid in connection with an SEC settlement has wound its way up and down the New York state courts. In their Corporate Insurance Law column, Howard Epstein and Theodore Keyes discuss ‘J.P. Morgan Securities v. Vigilant Insurance Company,’ where the Court of Appeals weighed in for the second time and again reversed in favor of Bear Stearns.
POLITICS
Law.com

Lion Air Judge Wants Girardi Keese Bank Records by Feb. 3

U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin asked for bank records after an evidentiary hearing over $2M in missing Lion Air client settlements. A lawyer for Edelson said the firm was in mediations with its insurer and a new lawyer for the Lion Air clients. Durkin issued a contempt order and referred...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Law.com

Meet Breyer's Potential SCOTUS Successors: The Morning Minute

LEADER BOARD - Everybody needs at least one person in their lives who isn’t afraid to give it to them straight. Reed Smith appears to now have three. The firm, in what appears to be an unprecedented move among the Am Law 100, is forming an outside advisory board composed of three business executives to guide the international firm on strategy, Law.com’s Dan Packel reports. The group, called the Independent Strategic Advisory Board, is composed of former EY global vice chair Beth Brooke, venture capital investor Shuo Chen and longtime corporate strategic adviser Elissa Grey. The three will report directly to Reed Smith global managing partner Sandy Thomas and work closely with the rest of the firm’s senior management. Think of the board as the corporate equivalent of that friend who isn’t afraid to tell you that you have spinach in your teeth. Law firm consultant Patrick McKenna, the first non-American, nonlawyer to serve as an outside director at an Am Law 100 firm, has emphasized that the addition of outside advisers would likely help law firms expand their “cognitive diversity.” “It’s one of the huge blind spots that law firms suffer, the whole idea that we live in a bubble, we see things through our legal sense, and we don’t see things beyond that that perhaps others do,” he said.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy