Winnipeg plays Pittsburgh on 3-game road skid

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Winnipeg Jets (17-14-6, sixth in the Central) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (25-10-5, third in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -186, Jets +154; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg visits Pittsburgh looking to stop its three-game road skid.

The Penguins are 11-5-2 at home. Pittsburgh is third in the Eastern Conference averaging 6.0 assists per game, led by Kris Letang with 0.9.

The Jets are 7-8-5 on the road. Winnipeg ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 5.0 assists per game, led by Blake Wheeler with 0.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 21 goals, adding 19 assists and collecting 40 points. Bryan Rust has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 19 total assists and has 40 points. Mark Scheifele has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2-0, averaging 4.5 goals, 8.2 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Jets: Ville Heinola: out (covid-19 protocol), Nathan Beaulieu: out (covid-19 protocol), Brenden Dillon: out (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

