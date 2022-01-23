Police identify man fatally struck by car in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police identified the man who was fatally struck by a car in Waterbury.

Officers responded to Thomaston Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Sunday. Police found 60-year-old Richard Ranslow, of Waterbury, who had been hit by a 2010 Toyota Avalon.

Ranslow was transported to Waterbury Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.