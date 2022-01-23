ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This blowout brush gives salon-ready results for a great price

 4 days ago
If you’ve been on TikTok lately, chances are you’ve seen people raving about blowout brushes and tech-filled hair tools. If you’ve been searching for a way to upgrade your at-home hair styling routine that doesn’t put a massive dent in your budget, the Bellezza Blowout Brush is the perfect pick. This brush lets you style your hair as you blow it dry, and it’s currently on sale for less than the cost of a blowout at the salon for $39.99 in iridescent white, blush pink and lavender! Yep, you can save $210 for a limited time and have fabulous hair at home for 84% off the usual price.

The Belleza Blowout Brush is a brush and blow dryer combo that lets you multi-task and style as you dry. Equipped with a versatile round brush, your hair will be smoothed by the gently curved sides, while also getting added volume from the roots down, thanks to the brush’s round edges. That means that you’ll be left with shiny, smooth, and voluminous tresses like the competitors offer, but will have only paid a fraction of those steep prices.

Ionic technology ensures your hair’s surface is protected, helping to reduce frizz and static and leaving locks that look freshly conditioned and super smooth. Different settings make this a great option for all types of hair, while meeting your different needs at different times. There are two speeds to choose from and three heat settings to work with, giving you drying and styling flexibility. And the lightweight, ergonomic design gives you comfort while your hair gets even heat distribution.

Customers are loving the results they see with the Bellezza Blowout Brush. Happy user Jane raved, “Great price… works great, gives my hair full body.”

Upgrade your hair routine with the Bellezza Blowout Brush in iridescent white, blush pink, or lavender. It’s available now for just $39.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

SHOPPING
