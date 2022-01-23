Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Everton’s dismal failure against a Norwich City side that were, at the time of kick-off, propping up the table in 20th position and without a goal in six matches, proved the final straw for beleaguered manager Rafa Benitez. The Spanish veteran, never a popular appointment, was out of ideas - unable to turn the tide of negative results for the Blues and his sacking was, in truth long overdue. Stepping into the breach, as the club embarked on a search for a replacement for Benitez, was Toffees icon and Assistant Manager Duncan Ferguson. A little over two years ago the Scotsman had steadied the ship in the wake of Marco Silva’s sacking, storming to a memorable win over Chelsea and grinding out a couple of tough draws against Manchester United and Arsenal. With the club in turmoil entering the post-Rafa era, passion and fight was the order of the day and who better to provide that than Big Dunc?

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO