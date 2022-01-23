ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Alex Rodríguez showed up at Lambeau Field wearing a Packers hat

By Chris Schad
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ZQDI_0dtVkzrP00

Since becoming a co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves Alex Rodríguez has tried to endear himself to Minnesotans.

But on Saturday night, Rodríguez took a step in the wrong direction, showing up to Lambeau Field wearing the colors of the Green Bay Packers.

Rodríguez was spotted in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's game between the Packers and the San Francisco 49ers and it was not taken well on social media.

Packer fans also were upset with Rodríguez's appearance, blaming him for the 13-10 loss.

Some even wondered if Rodríguez had an underlying fandom that could spell disaster for the future of the Timberwolves.

Rodríguez appeared to do some damage control after the game, saying that attending a game at Lambeau Field was a bucket list item. But after years of tormenting Minnesota sports fans, it appears he still he has some lessons to learn.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lambeau Field#Minnesota Timberwolves#American Football#Minnesotans#The Green Bay Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy