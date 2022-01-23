Lisk Price Analysis: The LSK Coin is Losing Momentum After Reaching its All Time High

The New York Times continues to transition to an all-digital enterprise and is doing so in a manner that is accretive to shareholder value. With the rise of digital media and the decline of print media, companies with any physical footprint in the print media space can come across to many investors as old school and risky. The trend is clear in that there is no doubt print media, ultimately, will continue to shrink over time as digital media continues its ascent. And one company that is making this transition is news giant The New York Times (NYT). Although the company still has its legacy print operations, its digital platform continues to expand. Today, shares of the business are trading at rather pricey levels, indicating that investors anticipate a successful transition from the old way of doing things to the new way. Because of this pricing, shares likely do not have much upside in the near-term, but for long-term investors banking on continued outperformance by management, it may still be a reasonable prospect to buy into.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO