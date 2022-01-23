ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Lisk Price Analysis: The LSK Coin is Losing Momentum After Reaching its All Time High

By Ritika Sharma
themarketperiodical.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLisk coin lost 11.11% cost while following previous bearish trend. Currently, Lisk coin is testing the crucial support level at $1.517 and lost almost 28% this week. LSK/BTC pair price is trading slightly 2.91% at 0.00004338 BTC. Lisk continues a downwards trend after achieving its highest peak at the...

themarketperiodical.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopolitan.com

Binance Coin price analysis: BNB is set to break past $395

Binance Coin price analysis is bullish today. BNB/USD returned above $370 overnight. Binance Coin price analysis is bullish since we anticipate more upside to come after the second test of previous support at $375. Next, BNB/USD will likely be ready to recover and test its previous high of $389. Binance...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Binance Coin, Avalanche, EOS Price Analysis: 27 January

The last 24 hours have yet again damaged the global crypto market cap. Consequently, Binance coin, Avalanche and EOS flashed bearish flag tendencies on their 4-hour chart. Binance coin fell below its 20-50-200 SMA while Avalanche reversed from the 55 EMA. EOS still struggled with the $2.28-mark while its 4-hour...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Litecoin price analysis: Downswing continues as coin value sinks to $108 low

LTC price dropped down to $108.26. Litecoin price analysis shows downtrend. Support is still firm at $104.09. The most recent Litecoin price analysis predicts a strong bearish trend for the market, as the selling pressure is continually heightened. The past few weeks have seen a constant drop in price at several points, and the coin value reached new low points. Today, the bears remained at the top once again, as a gradual decline in price took it to the $108.3 level. Further decrease in LTC/USD value can be expected next week.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Shiba Inu price analysis: SHIB/USD shows bullish momentum at $0.00002126

Shiba Inu price analysis is bearish today. Strong resistance at $0.00003409. Trading price of SHIB is $0.00002125. Today’s Shiba Inu price analysis reveals a bearish movement in the market. Bears seemed to have exhausted their strength, and the bulls came in to take over. In the next few hours, the bulls might engulf the whole market. As a result, the price of SHIB experienced a stable trend with minor fluctuations and reached $0.00002200, from $0.00001878; on January 24, 2022, the price maintained a steady trend.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Time High#Price Analysis#Lsk#Momentum#Btc#Eth#Lisk Coin#Rsi#Mac
Seekingalpha.com

The New York Times: The Fundamentals Are Solid, But Its Price Is High

The New York Times continues to transition to an all-digital enterprise and is doing so in a manner that is accretive to shareholder value. With the rise of digital media and the decline of print media, companies with any physical footprint in the print media space can come across to many investors as old school and risky. The trend is clear in that there is no doubt print media, ultimately, will continue to shrink over time as digital media continues its ascent. And one company that is making this transition is news giant The New York Times (NYT). Although the company still has its legacy print operations, its digital platform continues to expand. Today, shares of the business are trading at rather pricey levels, indicating that investors anticipate a successful transition from the old way of doing things to the new way. Because of this pricing, shares likely do not have much upside in the near-term, but for long-term investors banking on continued outperformance by management, it may still be a reasonable prospect to buy into.
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

Bitcoin plunge now sees price fall by more than half of its all-time high

The all-time high for Bitcoin was back in November at $69,000 and its value has been erased by more than 50% since then. The 7% drop today is continuing the downside momentum after the break of $40,000 from last week. It's not looking pretty and as pointed out earlier here,...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Solana Price Analysis: SOL/USD maintains negative momentum at $106

Solana price analysis is bearish today. Strong resistance present at $171. Solana trading price is $106. The Solana price analysis is bearish today as we expect the bears to continue ruling over the market with their unparalleled control against the bulls. On the other hand, the bulls are trying hard to get back into action and take control to raise the price of SOL. Therefore, the bears might have to be cautious as we look at new bullish market possibilities. The SOL/USD price has gradually increased today; on January 22, 2022, the price rose from $112 to $106 while maintaining this momentum as it continues to decline in value. Solana has been down 15.15% in the last 24 hours, with a trading volume of $3,384,940,114.
STOCKS
Tom's Hardware

Bitcoin Difficulty and Hash Rate Reach All-Time High as Price Plummets

Bitcoin mining difficulty this week set a new all-time high of 26.64 trillion as the total hash rate of the Bitcoin network hit a record 199 TH/s. While such a turn of events is completely predictable given Bitcoin algorithms, they both happened while the price of Bitcoin is actually trending down. Is it the beginning of cryptapocalypse?
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptopolitan.com

Crypto.com Coin Price Analysis: CRO breaks $0.35, starts to reject downside?

Crypto.com Coin price analysis is bullish today. CRO/USD broke next support at $0.35 this morning. Support potentially found at $0.33. Crypto.com Coin price analysis is bullish today as we have seen signs of rejection for further downside over the past hours after a spike to $0.33 this morning. Therefore, CRO?USD has potentially bottomed out for now, leading to a retracement later today.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Here’s why Binance Coin is 33% down from its all-time high

Competitor blockchains, a slowdown in daily transactions and flat-lined TVL are a few challenges facing BNB, but data suggests Binance Coin is still a contender. Binance Coin (BNB) holders enjoyed a 1,760% rally from $37 to $692 between January and May 2021, but as is customary in crypto, this surge was followed by a 69% correction two weeks later.
STOCKS
beincrypto.com

Near Protocol (NEAR) Falls By 15% After Reaching New All-Time High — Multi Coin Analysis

BeInCrypto takes a look at the price movement for seven different cryptocurrencies, including Near Protocol (NEAR) which recently hit a new all-time high. BTC has been decreasing underneath a descending resistance line since Jan 13. So far, it has reached a low of $41,453 on Jan 18. The low was made just above the 0.618 Fib retracement level at $41,540. Apart from this area, there is a horizontal support level of $41,300.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Polygon price analysis: MATIC shows strong signs to find all-time high $3 target

Market value stands substantially to push price upwards. Polygon price analysis for the day indicates that the token is set to launch another assault at the $3 resistance target. After initially falling from the mark on January 12 and undergoing a significant 23 percent dip, MATIC is consolidating momentum for the first time. Price rose as high as $2.40 over the day’s trade with trading volume falling 31 percent to indicate buyer dominance at current trend. The steady ascend towards $3 has been in place for months now with an all time high also on the cards if price can push towards $2.90 over the current trend.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Polkadot Price Analysis: DOT/USD engulfed in bullish momentum at $27

Polkadot price analysis is bullish today. The strongest support is present at $25.3. The Polkadot price analysis for January 15, 2022, reveals that the DOT/USD is following a colossal bullish trend; the price has increased uniformly for the past few days. On January 13, 2022, the cost of Polkadot declined from $27.5 to $25.7, and it changed its momentum, and the next day, the price increased from $25.7 to $27.8. On January 15, 2022, DOT maintained a bullish momentum with a slight decline causing the price to drop slightly. The current price of DOT/USD is $27.4.
STOCKS
beincrypto.com

Terra (LUNA) Approaches All-Time High Despite Market Correction: Multi Coin Analysis

BeInCrypto takes a look at the price movement for seven different cryptocurrencies, including Terra (LUNA), which is very close to reaching a new all-time high price. BTC has been trading inside a descending wedge since Jan 13. The wedge is considered a bullish pattern. This means that a breakout from it would be the most likely scenario.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy