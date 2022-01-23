ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Kayak CEO Steve Hafner on Navigating Uncertainty

By Skift Staff, Skift
SKIFT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompelling discussions with travel industry leaders and creatives who are helping to shape the future of travel. Each year, our Megatrends event brings together industry leaders —...

SKIFT

Hotel Performance Hope Springs in Asia Pacific

Skift’s Daily Lodging Report is a subscription-required, email-only newsletter read by anyone and everyone in the hotel investor, owner, and operator space, including CEOs of some of the industry’s top brands. It covers North America and Asia Pacific with two separate regional editions. Here’s a sampling of what...
LIFESTYLE
SKIFT

Airbnb Regulatory Fixer to Depart, Leaving Controversial Legacy

Under Chris Lehane, Airbnb has often irritated and outraged local government leaders and short-term rental peers. But as we know about negative campaigns and hardball tactics, they often get results. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky knew what he was getting when he hired Chris Lehane in 2015 to spearhead the company’s...
ECONOMY
SKIFT

AirAsia Parent Changes Its Name to Capital A

The name change reflects the airline's investments beyond the aviation business, as well as the financial distress of AirAsia's parent company. Malaysia’s AirAsia Group Bhd said on Friday it had changed its name to Capital A Bhd to reflect its growing portfolio of businesses beyond the core budget airline.
INDUSTRY
SKIFT

Daily Podcast: China’s Domestic Tourism Push

Listen to the day’s top travel stories in under four minutes every weekday. Today’s edition of Skift’s daily podcast looks at China’s newfound focus on domestic rather than outbound tourism, Intrepid Travel’s push into the U.S. market, and what some hotels are doing to help guests sleep better.
LIFESTYLE
beckershospitalreview.com

CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards' leadership approach: 'Distort nothing'

For a glimpse into the leadership style of Steve Edwards and his approach to communications during the COVID-19 pandemic, look no further than his Twitter page. On the Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth CEO's page is a pinned tweet from Nov. 13, 2020 — a quote from John Barry, author of books on the 1918 flu pandemic and the 1927 Great Mississippi Flood.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Deadline

ReachTV Takes Sizable Stake In Athlete-Backed PlayersTV, Extending Sports-Centric Streaming Outlet’s Reach To Airports And Hotels

ReachTV, a distribution network based in high-traffic areas like airports and hotels, is making a seven-figure investment in sports-centric streaming outlet PlayersTV. The partnership will extend the reach of PlayersTV, which bills itself as the first athlete lifestyle network. Players Media Group, which is owned by a group of several dozen top athletes, among them NBA stars Chris Paul and Damian Lillard and NFL standout Travis Kelce, launched PlayersTV in March 2020. Its lineup of shows like the Shark Tank-esque entrepreneurship competition series Front Office can be viewed globally across a range of linear, digital and streaming platforms. ReachTV founder and CEO Lynnwood...
NFL
SKIFT

Wizz Air CEO Sees UK Helping Lead Airline’s Recovery Later This Year

Once the airline overcomes Europe's Omicron surge, it then faces wage and fuel costs pressure. A lot rests on its performance this summer. Enter UK travelers. Hungary-based carrier Wizz Air posted a third-quarter operating loss of $241 million and said the fourth quarter loss was likely to be slightly higher than that, before an expected improvement in spring.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SKIFT

Hotels Refresh Better Sleep Strategies for Reimagined Wellness

When it comes to sleeping and good sleep habits, hotels would be best served to market the experiential, not just just the material — especially if science supports the potential benefits. Leisure demand drives the hotel industry’s pandemic recovery, and hotel companies see merit in offerings combining wellness experiences....
LIFESTYLE
SKIFT

Marriott Flexes Its Extended Stay Muscle

Don’t let the multibillion-dollar deals from Blackstone and Starwood Capital for brands like Extended Stay America cloud one's brand judgment. Marriott is the massive player in the extended stay hotel sandbox — and has a leg up in appealing to more lucrative business travel. Everybody’s talking about —...
ECONOMY

