Elections

‘Downhill,’ ‘divisive’: Americans sour on nation’s direction in new NBC News poll

By NBC News
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (NBC) — Overwhelming majorities of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, that their household income is falling behind the cost of living , that political polarization will only continue and that there’s a real threat to the nation’s democracy and majority rule .

What’s more, the nation’s top politicians and political parties are more unpopular than popular, and interest in the upcoming November midterms is down — not up.

And when Americans were asked to describe where they believe America is today, the top answers were “downhill,” “divisive,” “negative,” “struggling,” “lost” and “bad.”

