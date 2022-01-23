ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs - AFC Divisional Playoffs (1/23/22) | Kickoff, How to Watch

By Tyler Kuehl
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Playoff rematches always seem to have a little more gusto to them, and that is what fans are going to be treated to on Sunday night, as the Buffalo Bills return to Arrowhead 364 days after losing in the AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs, looking for a different...

