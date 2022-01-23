Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs - AFC Divisional Playoffs (1/23/22) | Kickoff, How to Watch

Cincinnati Bengals Vs. Kansas City Chiefs Betting Odds. These teams met in Week 17 when Cincinnati earned a massive home win to clinch the AFC North. Patrick Mahomes did it again with an incredible victory in one of the most exciting football games I’ve ever seen. Joe Burrow, meanwhile, hung tough despite being sacked a whopping nine times and did enough to earn the Bengals another playoff win. Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase were outstanding that day with historic performances, and they will have to perform at an elite level for the Bengals to upset the Chiefs this week. Both offenses are capable of exploding with points in a matter of moments, so this should be fun. Regardless of who wins this game, it should be exhilarating to watch, and I’m thrilled to see which of these two teams will move onto the Super Bowl.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO