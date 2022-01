INDIANAPOLIS — The life of a seven-year-old first grader killed in her school crosswalk will be honored with a makeover of the playgrounds at George W. Julian IPS School 57. The sign in front of the school, just yards from where Hannah was hit by a car, reads “Remembering Hannah” in red letters. But Hannah is best remembered on the playgrounds behind the school.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO