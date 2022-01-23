ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Facts Not Fear ICT’: New outreach program looks to educate and inform minority communities

By Andrea Herrera
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Facts Not Fear ICT, it’s a new outreach program looking to educate and provide services to the minority community in Wichita. The goal of the program is to help increase the number of minorities vaccinated and tested during the pandemic.

Denise Romero works as a health advocate for Salud Más Bienestar at the Evergreen Recreation Center and says a program like Facts Not Fear ICT was necessary for Wichita. The program will focus on reaching out to four different minority groups: Native Americans, African Americans, Asians, and the Hispanic Community.

The aim of the organization is to help facilitate any obstacles the communities may have whether that be transportation, language barriers, or cultural differences.

“It’s very nice to be able and work with other identities and other communities because at the end of the day we do have something in common which is the lack of information, which is the lack of resources,” said Facts Not Fear ICT facilitator, Denise Romero.

For more information on all the upcoming events for Facts Not Fear ICT check out their Facebook page .

