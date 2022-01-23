Pixel 6 vs. Galaxy S21 FE: Which phone is best?

Samsung's previous generation Galaxy S20 Fan Edition was met with high praise for its value proposition when it launched last November. The goal of Samsung's Galaxy FE products is to deliver key features most mainstream and enthusiast users want at a price point that's more approachable for the masses. This class of smartphones has been wildly popular with tech-savvy enthusiast consumers, so it's no surprise Samsung is bringing the Galaxy S21 FE 5G out as an extension of its successful Galaxy S21 family, just ahead of its next generation product launch that we should be hearing about in short order. As some have already noted, the Galaxy S21 FE's timing might be a little behind schedule, but that doesn't mean its $699 price tag, combined with top-shelf features and what should be solid Snapdragon 888-powered performance, are any less compelling.

