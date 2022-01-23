Global Tooth Filling Materials Market Hike in Growth, Business Forecast With Covid-19 Situation | SDI Limited, Coltene Whaledent, DENTSPLY International

Ongoing supply chain challenges are expected to continue to impede the ability to meet consumer demand this year, and the North American apparel and footwear industry is slated to miss out on billions. In a new analysis from global consultancy Kearney, continued supply chain disruptions could cost the North American apparel and footwear industry between $9 and $17 billion in lost EBITDA in 2022. And these losses may even be larger given the fact that Kearney’s numbers were compiled before the spread of the Omicron variant hit businesses across North America the past few months. On top of these losses, costs have gone...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO