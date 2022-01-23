'Billions' returns to its original formula without an Axe to grind

Showtime has opted not to renew American Rust for a second season, bringing Jeff Daniels’ short time as Chief of Police Del Harris to an end. “We can confirm that American Rust will not be moving forward with a second season,” Showtime said in a statement. “We would like to thank our partners at Boat Rocker, our talented showrunner Dan Futterman and the rest of the wonderful writers, and our amazing cast led by Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney.” Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season Based on Philipp Meyer’s debut novel American Rust, the family drama sought to explore the tattered American dream through the eyes of complicated and compromised Police Chief Del Harris (Daniels) in a small Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania. When the woman he loves sees her son accused of murder, Harris is forced to decide what he’s willing to do to protect him. The series, which premiered in September, also featured Bill Camp, David Alvarez, Alex Neustaedter and Rob Yang. Executive producers were creator and showrunner Dan Futterman, Daniels, Michael De Luca, Adam Rapp, Paul Martino, Katie O’Connell Marsh for Boat Rocker Studios, and Elisa Ellis.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO