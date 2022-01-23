32-Year-Old St. Pete Man Killed In Early Morning Crash On I-275

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL. – A 32-year-old St. Petersburg man was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight on I-275 that happened around 3:40 am.

According to troopers, the man was traveling southbound on I-275 near Milepost 21 at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his car.

Troopers say the car departed the roadway and entered the outside shoulder. Once on the shoulder the car collided with a guardrail, continued through a ditch, and struck a tree before coming to a stop.

Troopers say the man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

