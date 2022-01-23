ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

3 sentenced to prison in murder of woman, wounding of sister

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Three men have been sentenced to prison in the murder of an eastern Pennsylvania mother more than a year and a half ago.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that the defendants, now 18 and 19, were all juveniles at the time of the June 2020 slaying of 21-year-old Rosemarie Mistler in Scranton.

Police said Mistler was shot in the head as she sat on the front porch.

Her sister was shot in the ribs.

Investigators said a group of juveniles had gone to the home to confront another youth and gunfire erupted when the teen emerged from the home.

All three defendants apologized for their actions.

Pittsburgh, PA
