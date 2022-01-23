3 sentenced to prison in murder of woman, wounding of sister
PITTSBURGH — Three men have been sentenced to prison in the murder of an eastern Pennsylvania mother more than a year and a half ago.
The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that the defendants, now 18 and 19, were all juveniles at the time of the June 2020 slaying of 21-year-old Rosemarie Mistler in Scranton.
Police said Mistler was shot in the head as she sat on the front porch.
Her sister was shot in the ribs.
Investigators said a group of juveniles had gone to the home to confront another youth and gunfire erupted when the teen emerged from the home.
All three defendants apologized for their actions.
