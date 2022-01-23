El Paso County driver fires rounds from car before turning gun on himself

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A man is dead after driving around El Paso County Saturday, firing a handgun into the air before turning the gun on himself, according to Colorado Springs Police.

Police say Saturday around 4:20 p.m., a woman was driving northbound on I-25 near Briargate Parkway when she noticed a man in a nearby vehicle pointing a handgun at her. The victim contacted law enforcement and reported the vehicle’s movement as it exited I-25.

Members from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Colorado State Patrol (CSP), and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) were dispatched to the area in an attempt to locate the suspect and his car.

While driving, CSP Troopers found the car on Interquest Parkway, near Voyager Parkway, and witnessed the suspect fire the handgun in the air several times. Upon arrival in the area of E. Highway 105 and Highway 83, the suspect shot himself, resulting in his death.

At this time, no other injuries and no property damage have been identified, according to police.

CSPD will be the lead investigative agency for the criminal acts that took place in the city’s jurisdiction, while the EPSO will be responsible for investigating the suspect’s suicide.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.