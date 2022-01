A Tompkins County man accused of stealing a pickup truck and breaking into storage sheds in Seneca County last month has been arrested. 33-year old Roy Searles, of Newfield, was picked up from the Onondaga County Justice Center and brought back to Seneca County on an arrest warrant for felony grand larceny. On December 29th, Searles allegedly stole a pickup truck in broad daylight on Main Street in Ovid. The truck was later involved in an accident in the area of Trumbulls Corners Road but fled the scene. The next day, the pickup was found in Tioga County.

SENECA COUNTY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO