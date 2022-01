The second round of the NFL playoffs was one of the best weekends of football in recent memory, and we can only hope the NFC and AFC Championship games match that level of excitement. DFS players in single-game tournaments are undoubtedly more excited about the AFC clash between the Bengals and Chiefs with stars like Patrick Mahomes, Ja’Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, and Joe Burrow available. Our FanDuel lineup balances the two squads and includes both QBs, but with stars and value sleepers aplenty, you could go a variety of ways for your picks.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO